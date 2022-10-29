Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Commanders Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) are set for a Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Before this inter-conference matchup arrives during the mid-afternoon Sunday, we caught up with Commanders Wire managing editor Bryan Manning to get the scoop on Washington.

We went behind enemy lines, asking Bryan five questions about the Colts’ opponent in Week 8.

What has the Carson Wentz experience been like, and how will the injury impact the Colts' draft pick?

Bryan Manning: It’s definitely been an experience. In six games, he’s been really good in two of those games, pretty good in one and bad in the other three. When the Commanders had all of their weapons healthy, he was clicking. However, any time he faces a team with a good pass rush, he’s done. The Eagles and Cowboys dominated Washington, mainly because of Wentz’s struggles in the pocket. Personally, I don’t think Wentz should play again this season. The Commanders need to ride Heinicke for the next several weeks, assess where they are and if they’re back to losing, it is time to play Sam Howell. Wentz is more physically talented than Heinicke, but Heinicke fits this offense, giving Washington its best chance to win. Heinicke’s ceiling is limited, but he operates the offense and is beloved by his teammates. Washington should do whatever is necessary to ensure that the Colts don’t get a second-round pick back for Wentz.

How different is the offense with Taylor Heinicke under center?

Bryan Manning: Completely. Heinicke doesn’t have Wentz’s arm talent. He is equally as risky with the football, but for different reasons. Heinicke will try to fit the ball into tight spaces. He passes with anticipation but doesn’t have a lot of zip on his throws. Wentz needs to see it open before he throws it. Heinicke’s legs are also a weapon. He has a strong rapport with Terry McLaurin. Heinicke can move the chains, whereas the Commanders were a three-and-out machine recently under Wentz.

What does the future of the ownership look like considering the situation with Dan Snyder?

Bryan Manning: In all honesty, you’d like to believe the other owners and the NFL would do what’s best for the franchise. I think we all know what that is. Washington was one of the NFL’s flagship franchises and is in a desirable market. Snyder has ruined all of that. I still don’t believe the other owners will remove him. However, Irsay coming out strong against him is a big deal, making Irsay a legend among Washington fans.

Which offensive and defensive players are flying under the radar?

Bryan Manning: Offensively, keep an eye on rookie tight end Armani Rogers. You know about McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson and J.D. McKissic. Rogers is a former college QB who caught three passes last week and should see plenty of time on Sunday. Defensively, watch out for safety Kam Curl. Curl missed the first two games, and Washington’s secondary was a mess. Since his return, the unit has vastly improved. While it’s far from an elite unit, Curl has stabilized the secondary, and the versatile safety is quietly one of Washington’s top defenders.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Bryan Manning: Part of me believes Ehlinger’s legs will be a real problem for the Commanders. I think we are in store for a close game where both defenses play well. In the end, I think Heinicke gets enough help from his running game to lift Washington to its third consecutive win. Commanders 20, Colts 17

