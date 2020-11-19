Behind enemy lines: 5 questions with Jags Wire

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and so we wanted to get the inside scoop on the team. So we reached out to our friends over at Jags Wire and did our weekly Q&A. If you need to find out more about Jacksonville ahead of this week’s game, read on.

1-What is the Jaguars quarterback situation for this week?

Sixth-round rookie Jake Luton will start, although Gardner Minshew II (thumb) has begun throwing again this week. Still, he won’t be ready to return yet, which is good for Luton because it gives him a chance to put up some impressive film against a very good Steelers defense.As for a brief description of him, he’s a player that offers better measurables (6-foot-6, 220-plus pounds) and arm strength at the quarterback position than Minshew, though Minshew’s placement and touch (when healthy) may be better. However, Luton has only been calling plays since Week 9 as the team listed him inactive every week prior.

2-The Steelers have struggled to stop the run. James Robinson has been tremendous as a rookie. How would you try to defend him?

Truth be told, I think the way to do so is to make the Jags play from behind and hit them in the mouth early. When the Jags’ defense starts out rough and they find themselves in early deficits, Jay Gruden tends to give him under 20 carries. They’ve done a better job of that the last three weeks, though, and he’s had 20-plus carries in each of those games. Again, that’s because they’ve started their first quarters off with a little more success, sometimes on offense and sometimes on defense.

3-Who is a Jaguars player who doesn't get the attention they deserve?

It’s between receiver DJ Chark and center Brandon Linder. Chark came into this season as a top-4 deep threat, however, they’ve struggled to get him more involved in games this year. Minshew’s injury and struggles have contributed to that in addition to Chark’s health earlier in the season. Once the quarterback position is fixed (hopefully in 2021), he should be fine though. Linder has had issues staying healthy, however, when he’s available he’s the Jags’ best and most consistent offensive lineman. He also is a versatile interior lineman (starting his career at guard) that can do it all whether it’s holding it down in pass protection, or aiding in the run game.

4-Which positional unit do you have the most confidence in this weekend for Jacksonville?

I’d say running back. While James Robinson (shoulder) did surface on the injury report, Doug Marrone hasn’t said anything that makes it seem as though he won’t play. He’s been the Jags’ most consistent offensive weapon for the most part, and the struggles that you mentioned in the run game makes it sound like he could have another good day. What worries me a tad is the depth behind him though. Dare Ogunbowale was the only running back to not surface on the injury report Wednesday, so that will be worth watching. On defense, I’d probably say linebacker. Myles Jack has been the team’s most consistent weapon overall, and while Joe Schobert has struggled, he knows the Steelers quite well.

5-What is your prediction for the game?

With the Steelers’ recent success in Jacksonville, I’ll take them. I do believe it can be close though. The Jags are still playing hard for Marrone and have been competitive in their last three games so I’ll go with a score of 27-21.