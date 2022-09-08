Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Texans Wire

The Indianapolis Colts will be on the road this weekend to kick off the 2022 NFL season with a trip to NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans.

Before these two AFC South teams begin the season with a divisional matchup, we caught up with Texans Wire managing editor Mark Lane to get the vibes on the Colts’ opponents to open the season.

We went behind enemy lines with Texans Wire to preview the regular-season opener:

What is the vibe going into the season with Lovie Smith as head coach?

Mark Lane: An abundance of positivity, which was strange because the night before his introductory presser when it was confirmed he would be the new coach, there was a letdown. The Texans had spent the month after firing David Culley interviewing candidates only to settle on promoting their defensive coordinator and associate head coach. However, Smith won everyone over in that introductory presser, and coupled with Nick Caserio executing a blockbuster trade in late March to give them draft capital, they really haven’t faced any negativity to derail the optimism. That may all change if the Colts pop them in the mouth on Sunday.

Davis Mills looks to be the guy for 2022, but do you see him holding job beyond that?

Mark Lane: If they can win, he can hold the job. If it looks like he’s holding the offense back or the team back, then he will go. I think from a personnel standpoint you have to upgrade from Mills because he’s the kind of quarterback that blends in. He doesn’t really seem to be catalytic, not like the other signal callers Houston has had in their recent history. You don’t get the feeling you’re going to win or lose a game because of Mills, which is a strange place to be in when the entire NFL is built around the quarterback. However, if they can get the run game going and the defense is cultivating takeaways once more, he should be a steady enough presence to allow the Texans to choke out opponents.

What will it take for the Texans to snap their losing streak against the Colts?

Mark Lane: Jonathan Taylor has to be stopped. The Texans have to win the takeaway battle. Houston must have high yards per carry on first and second downs and avoid third downs. In the red zone, they have to score touchdowns and not settle for field goals. Shaquille Leonard is such a game-changer that the Texans can’t allow him to make big plays to change the momentum of the game. It will almost take a perfect game from Houston to beat Indianapolis, but this is their best chance to play one compared to the two contests in 2021.

Which under-the-radar Texans should Colts fans keep an eye on?

Mark Lane: Try defensive tackle Roy Lopez. The former 2021 sixth-round pick really surprised fans with his ability to take over one of the defensive tackle spots in Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme with a 4-3 front, starting in 15 games last year. Lopez will be going against the Colts’ formidable interior offensive line. If his name isn’t getting called much, the Colts are doing their job. However, Lopez has really taken to new defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire and may have a strong Week 1. If Lopez can do it against the Colts, he will be for real.

Prediction with score?

Mark Lane: The Texans added younger pieces to their roster, but they need time to develop. The Colts were a playoff-contending team last year and have the reigning NFL rushing champion. There will be optimistic moments for Houston fans, but Indianapolis draws first blood. Colts 27, Texans 20

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire