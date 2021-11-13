Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Raiders Wire for Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 10. It’s the first time these two rivals have played this season, and with gridlock in the AFC West division, it’s sure to be a good one.

To learn more about Kansas City’s opponent, we spoke with managing editor Marcus Mosher over at Raiders Wire and asked him a few questions.

Chiefs Wire: So the Raiders have an interim head coach, what do Chiefs fans need to know about Rich Bisaccia?

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders Wire: Bisaccia is a long-time special teams coordinator in the NFL and his players absolutely love him. He has deserved a head coaching job for years and it’s nice to finally see him get a chance. He is a very thoughtful coach who adds maturity and leadership to a team that really needs it at a time like this. He tends to be a bit conservative on fourth down and in the red zone, but the Raiders will be prepared and ready to go for this contest.

Chiefs Wire: Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue have been two of the league’s best pass rushers this season. What is the key to slowing them down?

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders Wire: Crosby and Ngakoue are potent rushers, but neither excels at stopping the run. While they aren’t “bad” in that area, they specialize in getting after the quarterback. The Chiefs would be wise to try to run the ball early and often in this game to keep those players from teeing off on Patrick Mahomes. They are also vulnerable to screens as they are two EDGE rushers who want to get up the field as quickly as possible.

Chiefs Wire: Have the Raiders made any new additions since they last played the Chiefs that fans should know about?

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders Wire: You mentioned him. Yannick Ngakoue has been fantastic and more. He has been everything the Raiders had hoped for when they signed him in free agency. But I should also mention Casey Hayward Jr., who was a post-draft free-agent signing and he has been one of the league’s best cornerbacks this season. He is a perfect fit in Gus Bradley’s defense and is the biggest reason why they have had so much success on defense.

Chiefs Wire: What do you feel is the biggest strength and the biggest weakness for this Raiders team right now?

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Raiders Wire: Strangely enough, their strength is their pass rush because of Crosby and Ngakoue. They are even getting pressure from players like Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson inside. It’s one of the reasons why they should be able to slow down Patrick Mahomes some in this meeting. Their biggest weakness is the offensive line. The right side of their unit might be the worst in the league and first-round pick Alex Leatherwood has already been moved from right tackle to right guard. This should be a game in which Frank Clark, Melvin Ingram and Chris Jones all have big days.

Chiefs Wire: What’s your prediction for this game? Any hot takes about the outcome and what it means for the AFC West and the greater playoff picture?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders Wire: I think we are in store for a really fun game on Sunday night. Both teams have struggled some on offense over the last few weeks, but I expect this to be a shootout like we saw in both meetings last season. I won’t be surprised if the winner of this game ends up winning the AFC West as it’s such a pivotal game for both teams. I like the Chiefs to win here, 31-28.

