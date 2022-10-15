Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Chiefs Wire

Can the Buffalo Bills continue 2022 with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs?

In an effort to gain more insight on Kansas City, Bills Wire spoke to Charles Goldman, managing editor from our friends over at Chiefs Wire, for more intel on Buffalo’s upcoming opponent in this week’s behind enemy lines feature:

Travis Kelce had four touchdowns last week. What was different about the way the Chiefs schemed things up for him?

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87)Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

CG: I can’t really say that it was all scheme if we’re being honest. It was equal parts skill, execution and scheme. The Raiders tried everything humanly possible to neutralize Travis Kelce last week. They were literally triple-teaming him multiple times during the game. When the field was shorter in the red zone, they got a bit more liberal with their coverage with lots of zone looks. The Chiefs took advantage, sometimes with route combinations and scheme, another time Kelce found a soft spot in coverage, and one time he just made a hell of a catch-and-run.

Without Tyreek Hill, who has filled his shoes the most?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

CG: Yeah, I don’t think any single player has really filled his shoes so to speak. I mean, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster have both had their moments, and so have Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson. This group is really just deeper as a whole compared to last year’s group. The clear focus last year was stopping Hill and Kelce. Well, now they have a number of guys who can beat man coverage any given week and any given snap. They’re also getting the tight ends and running backs more involved than they’ve been in the past. They’re spreading the ball around better than any other team in the league, which has made the offense very hard to defend.

The Bills have a revamped defensive front. Not the sexiest question, but how is Kansas City's offensive line looking?

Story continues

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

CG: The Chiefs have the best interior offensive line in football, but their tackles have only been average at best. You saw a week ago that they really struggled with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones against the Raiders, at least early on in the game. They made some protection adjustments which helped, but speed around the edge can give LT Orlando Brown Jr. fits. Speed to the interior does the same for Wylie, but they’ll also have Trey Smith back this week, which should help out quite a bit there. Honestly, if I were the Bills, I’m lining up Von Miller outside of Brown for every pass-rushing snap.

Chiefs defense... break em' down for us

Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

CG: I think the real issue with the defense has been that they just haven’t had their full group of starters out there very long. Trent McDuffie played 30 snaps before getting hurt. Mike Danna gets hurt in Week 2. Willie Gay Jr. is suspended and will miss this week’s game. Those are three players considered starters, who haven’t been playing. Danna and possibly McDuffie will be back this week, so that should help this group. As for what the Bills should avoid – there is a little conspiracy theory out there that the Chiefs were intentionally soft in the run game in Week 5 to try and coax Buffalo into a run-heavy gameplan. Up until last week, they were allowing a league-leading 65 rushing yards per game. If there’s a defensive player the Bills should avoid, it’s Chris Jones. He’s been exceptional this year against both the run and the pass. I’d say just, generally speaking, this is the most athletic defense the Chiefs have had maybe ever.

What's your final score prediction? Who wins and why?

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

CG: With the Bills having such success in Week 5 plus the Chiefs being underdogs at home for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, I think that this game is really playing into the K.C.’s hands. My guess is that Buffalo comes out a little flat to start the game and the Chiefs jump out to an early lead. Josh Allen and company will battle back, but I suspect they fall just short this time around with an epic playoff rematch in the future. I’m also taking the over. Chiefs 35, Bills 28.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire