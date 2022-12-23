Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Seahawks Wire for Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to face the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16. This is the first time these two teams have played each other since the 2018 NFL season.

To learn more about Kansas City’s opponent, we spoke with managing editor Tim Weaver over at Seahawks Wire and asked him a few questions.

Chiefs Wire: How would you grade the Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson now that we’re 15 weeks into the 2022 NFL season?

Seahawks Wire: I gave it a D+ at the time but right now it’s hard to go with anything but an A+. The change is really mostly about Russell Wilson’s stunning regression. If he was thriving in Denver and playing at a top-five or top-10 QB kind of level, the trade would probably sting Seattle more than it does. Right now it looks like they cut the cord at exactly the right time. The picks are already paying off and there’s more to come with Denver’s first (currently No. 3 overall) and second-rounders going to the Seahawks next year. Combined with Geno Smith’s rise and it’s tough to imagine the trade going down any better than it has.

Chiefs Wire: There is an alternate universe where Geno Smith was taken No. 1 overall by the Chiefs in 2013. Do you think he’s the quarterback of the future for Seattle?

Seahawks Wire: A month ago I would have said yes, unequivocally. However, Smith has been having issues with turnovers lately, and the problem is worse than the numbers suggest. He’s had a lot of dropped interceptions which have masked the issue to some extent. I still think he’s played well enough to start Week 1 next season – perhaps under the franchise tag – but right now I’m leaning toward them needing to draft a QB. My holiday mock draft has them taking Florida’s Anthony Richardson in Round 2. Smith has (mostly) been great, but he’s 32 years old and these turnover issues are concerning enough for me to want a backup plan.

Chiefs Wire: How important is this Week 16 game to the Seahawks’ playoff chances?

Seahawks Wire: They’re at 30% right now to make the playoffs and will need to win at least two of their final three games to even have a chance. However, to be honest, right now it seems like a long shot. They don’t deserve to make the postseason given how poorly they have defended the run. I know Andy Reid passes on principle and it makes sense most of the time, but it’s malpractice not to run the ball down Seattle’s throat right now. The bigger problem is that the Lions are red hot and even with a tie-breaker it’s hard to see the Seahawks finishing the final 3 weeks of the season better than them.

Chiefs Wire: Who are some of the most promising young players on the Seattle roster that Chiefs fans should know about ahead of this game?

Seahawks Wire: The entire 2022 draft class is interesting and worth watching. Left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abe Lucas have had issues with heavy hitters like Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby, but for rookie tackles, they’ve performed extremely well. It sounds like RB Ken Walker will be out this week. Defensively they have Coby Bryant in the slot, who’s a fumble-forcing machine. The rock star is of course fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen, who’s the size of Richard Sherman but comes with DK Metcalf’s freakish athleticism. He’s an elite shutdown corner with great ball skills and hilarious closing speed. Woolen is already an All-Pro-worthy defender and he’s not even close to his peak yet.

Chiefs Wire: What’s your prediction for the game? Do you think the Seahawks can pull off the upset in subzero temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium?

Seahawks Wire: No. The Seahawks can’t tackle even in indoor stadiums and any offensive play-caller worth their salt can absolutely shred their linebackers the way Kyle Shanahan did last week. Andy Reid obviously qualifies. This is a talented roster but it still has too many holes to compete with a contender like KC. Unless there’s a lot of weirdness involving blocked punts and penalties and tipped passes there’s no way they’re pulling off an upset. Chiefs 31, Seahawks 23.

