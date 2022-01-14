Behind enemy lines: 5 Questions with Chiefs Wire

It’s time for the playoff edition of our weekly Q&A with the Pittsburgh Steelers opponent. This week we reach back out to Chiefs Wire to see what has changed since these two teams squared off.

What is the biggest difference in the Chiefs from the last time these two teams played back in December?

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

They have a lot of pieces back in every phase of the game that they didn’t have in Week 16 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. No replacement specialists this time around, with both Harrison Butker and Tommy Townsend back. On defense, Nick Bolton and Rashad Fenton are both back and playing key roles. Travis Kelce was probably the most notable absence in Week 16 and he’s also back out there.

How are the Chiefs in terms of health going into the game?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A little banged up at the running back position right now. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has missed the past two weeks with a shoulder injury and it’s looking like he’s unlikely to play. Darrel Williams is dealing with a toe injury, which is probably the worst injury you could have as a running back, short of an ankle injury. Tyreek Hill is also dealing with a heel issue, but it’s something that he’s been able to play through in the past.

What will the Chiefs do to try to slow down T.J. Watt this week?

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The last time around Patrick Mahomes did a good job of getting the football out quickly. The team also wore Watt and the defensive line down with the run game. I don’t think they stray too far from that strategy, but should they have a long-developing passing play, look for the team to chip with a running back or tight end. The Chiefs do that sometimes with a delayed route release which operates as a check down should the deep route not be there.

What is your assessment of how Melvin Ingram has played since coming over from Pittsburgh?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

He’s been a huge difference-maker. His presence alone has enabled guys like Chris Jones, Jarran Reed and Frank Clark to play at their best because offenses can only double-team one guy. Ingram plays with a sort of relentless effort that Chiefs fans haven’t really seen from an edge rusher since the days of Tamba Hali. Look no further than Week 18 against the Denver Broncos when he had an ‘over my dead body moment’ and forced a red-zone fumble that was recovered by Nick Bolton and taken back for six.

Give us your prediction and crush the hearts of Steeler Nation.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

I expect the Steelers to put up more of a fight than they did in Week 16, just because they really have nothing to lose in this game. No one expected them to be here and yet here they are, so they should be playing loose and confident. I think the onus falls on the Pittsburgh defense to slow the Chiefs’ offense enough that Big Ben can keep up. I’d be surprised to see that happen, especially with Travis Kelce back in the lineup. Chiefs 37, Steelers 20.

