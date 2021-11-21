Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Bills Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) are set to visit the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a crucial Week 11 matchup that will have playoff implications.

Before both teams engage in this matchup, we caught up with our friends over at Bills Wire with editor Nick Wojton to get the scoop on the leaders of the AFC East. Be sure to follow Nick and Bills Wire for all of your Bills needs.

Here are our five questions with Bills Wire as we go behind enemy lines:

How much of the loss to the Jaguars was a fluke? Or is this Bills team more volatile than 2020?

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Nick Wojton: I’d say a fluke, but the Bills certainly were not prepared to play that day. From the get go they thought it would be a walk in the park and it was not. In the long run, I think most are going to look back at that game as a bit of a wake-up call for this team.

Have you seen the same Josh Allen that enjoyed a breakout season last year?

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

NW: Thankfully for Buffalo, it is. Allen’s play with his arm is exactly where it was last season and he is still able to extend plays with his legs in the same manner. For whatever reason this year, the Bills aren’t going to WR Stefon Diggs as much. It appears that’s been more of a playing calling thing rather than Allen. That might be changing, though. Just last week Diggs set a single-game yards high (162) for his Bills career

What is the biggest weakness for the Bills right now?

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

NW: Certainly the offensive line. Starting rookie right tackle Spencer Brown is on the COVID list and might miss two games. Starting guard Jon Feliciano is on injured reserve. And if we’re being honest, at full health, this group is about average, anyway. Allen’s mobility helps this unit look better than it is. Their run blocking has to be amongst the NFL’s worst.

Which player(s) may be flying under the radar but deserves more love?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

TE Dawson Knox is having a breakout season. He just returned from a broken hand and last week only had himself one target. But in the red zone he has become a true weapon and already has a single-season career high touchdown total (6) if you count the one he threw on a trick play (which he did with that broken hand which was pretty incredible).

Final score, prediction?

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NW: I’ll go with the Bills, 27-17, but Buffalo should not be overly confident. When many Bills fans think back to the 2020 postseason, the thought goes directly to the Chiefs or even the Ravens. Because of that, folks are forgetting how tight this Colts matchup was. Having said that, Buffalo’s defense was very inconsistent a year ago. Now it’s among the NFL’s best.

