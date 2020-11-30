Behind enemy lines: 5 questions with Ravens Wire

It is time once again for us to get the inside scoop on the Pittsburgh Steelers weekly opponent. It’s taken a while to get here but the Steelers are finally going to square off with the Baltimore Ravens. We reached out to our friends over at Ravens Wire to try to make some sense of everything that’s gone on the past week and talk about if the Ravens have a chance.

1-How are the Ravens players dealing with all this COVID-19 nonsense?

1 - Based on a few comments on social media, I think they're just as frustrated and confused as everyone else is. The lack of transparency from the league seemingly extends beyond just the public and to the players as well, leaving them wondering how a game does and does not get rescheduled. As far as the coronavirus's impact on their health, that's a bit of a mystery as we haven't had a press conference since Monday and the only statements have been about transactions. However, defensive end Calais Campbell tweeted about how serious COVID-19 is and indicated how seriously it's kicking his butt.

2-How much will the gameplan change with Robert Griffin III at quarterback?

2 - I don't think it'll change that much honestly. Both Lamar Jackson and Griffin are a similar style of quarterback, albeit with a pretty big difference in ability. Since Griffin has been a part of this team for the last two years under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, he should have as good of a handle on the playbook as anyone and be able to execute it. The real question is just how effective the gameplan could possibly be with so many players missing and if Griffin can rise above those issues to deliver some really good drives. Griffin doesn't need to be perfect, he needs to just not screw up badly while taking advantage of whatever Pittsburgh gives him.

3-Why is Marquise Brown struggling so much?

3 - I think it's a few things really and they vary between short-term issues to long-term ones. Brown struggles because of his size and inexperience. Despite being so fast, defenders are getting hands on him at the line of scrimmage and he's not reserving an extra gear to accelerate to come open when balls are thrown his way. That's left him getting manhandled by defensive backs with few tricks to get away from them and find holes in coverage. But effort is the biggest problem right now, with Brown seen jogging some things out if he knows the ball isn't coming his way. Even when he is a target, he doesn't do enough to win one-on-one matchups, whether that be with hand-fighting downfield, out jumping the defender, or staying in bounds and taking a hit but picking up extra yards. Those issues might be teaching moments and far less concerning if he weren't also complaining about his role in the offense in a now-deleted tweet. As Pittsburgh knows too well, being a diva only works for a while when you produce on the field and right now, Brown isn't playing nearly well enough to be complaining.

4-Prior to this whole situation, the Ravens had been struggling. What do you make of that?

4 - It's a mix of things. Not to use injuries as the only excuse but I think a lot of Baltimore's struggles this season stems from the guys that have been injured. The Ravens have five nickel cornerbacks on injured reserve, with every new starter seemingly getting injured almost immediately. Baltimore is also down two starting offensive linemen in addition to having Marshal Yanda retire. The 14-2 Ravens we saw last regular season were unlikely to return this season but having so many key injuries have only put additional hurdles in the way. Offensively, a lot stems from quarterback Lamar Jackson regressing a bit. There are a million excuses and reasons for it but the end result is that he's less accurate on deep passes, he'd been focusing on Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown as targets to the point that defenses were publicly announcing their gameplans to combat it, and he's not making smart decisions. Combine that with arguably the worst group of wide receivers in the NFL and a banged-up offensive line, and it's no wonder the passing game has been inconsistent. At times, things click perfectly and they march right down the field to punch the ball into the end zone. But even within the same quarter, they'll turn into penalty-prone, bumbling fools leaving it a guessing game which version will show up at any given moment. Defensively, the lack of a consistent pass rush to start the season did them no favors. And with how young the group is as a whole, the inability to get a quarterback down on the ground despite all the blitzing left them wide open to mistakes that good quarterbacks could take advantage of. Much like the offense, the defense has its hot and cold moments and they're more hot than cold this season. But when things go wrong, they don't typically respond well and bounce back.

5-What's your prediction?

5 - I don't know how any team could possibly lose more than half its roster and still perform anything like a competent team. Not getting blown out should be the goal but the offense is going to have to do more than be game managers if they want to win, which opens them up to big plays going against them. The defense can only take so much punishment before they eventually relent as well. If they weren't dealing with COVID-19, I'd predict a Ravens win but with 20-plus players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list right now, the Steelers should have one of their easiest matchups of the season on paper. Steelers 31 - Ravens 13