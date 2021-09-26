Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Chiefs Wire

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) are about to duke it out in a divisional showdown.

Prior to the matchup, Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman spoke with us on Los Angeles’ opponent.

1. How do the Chargers slow down the Chiefs explosive offense?

They should try and replicate the Ravens’ plan from last week. Baltimore sent delayed blitzes which really surprised all of the new starters on the offensive line. It also was pretty effective disrupting Mahomes on a few occasions.

2. What’s going on with the Chiefs defense?

They’re working through a few different things. Their best linebacker, Willie Gay Jr., is on injured reserve. Chris Jones is playing defensive end full time and that’s also an adjustment. They played significantly better at Arrowhead in Week 1, so returning home should help them get back on the right track.

3. What area/position of the Chargers could determine the outcome of this game?

Austin Ekeler is the guy I’m looking at. The Chiefs are the worst team in the league defending the run through two weeks. They’ve never been good defending running backs in the passing game either. Ekeler could bust this game wide open.

4. Who is an under-the-radar Chief on both sides of the ball that Chargers fans should know about entering Sunday?

On offense, sixth-round right guard Trey Smith is someone you’re going to notice. He’s a tone-setter in the run game and the passing game. On defense, I’ll go with rookie linebacker Nick Bolton. He’s really aggressive playing downhill and he’s flashed quite a bit in the first two weeks of play.

5. Score prediction

I went with Chiefs 31, Chargers 24 in my official prediction. I like what LA is building, but Andy Reid has a crazy record of success against first-year head coaches. I think Kansas City gets this one in the confines of Arrowhead.