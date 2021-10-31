Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Titans Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) are set for a big bout Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in what will be a rematch of the AFC South leaders.

Before the matchup arrives to the Circle City, though, we caught up with Titans Wire editor Mike Moraitis to get the scoop and how the Titans have been doing since these two teams first met in Week 3.

We go behind enemy lines to ask Mike five questions about the Titans in Week 8:

The Titans have beaten the Chiefs and Bills over the last two games. Are they for real?

MM: It would certainly appear that way. Granted, the Chiefs haven’t played well this year, but the dominant fashion in which Tennessee won, which was shockingly led by the defense, definitely adds weight to that win. Making their start to this season even more impressive is the fact that the Titans haven’t been fully healthy on both sides of the ball. We might not have seen the best the Titans have to offer yet.

Was a bad batch of Chipotle really the key to getting A.J. Brown going?

MM: Instead of being down on Chipotle, Brown might want to thank them. After all, he was doing nothing this season before his bout with food poisoning. All jokes aside, Brown wasn’t healthy earlier in the season, but as he’s gotten his feet under him, he has looked more like himself. He still isn’t playing a full complement of snaps, though, something he said could last until Week 10. Whatever the case may be, this is probably the healthiest Brown has been all season and I expect him to break out of the funk he has been in against Indy during his career.

The Titans are going to see a very different Carson Wentz this time around. What kind of defensive adjustments will they make, if any, compared to Week 3?

Story continues

MM: They’re going to have to do a better job of finishing on Wentz after tallying just two sacks in Week 3. A big issue for Indy last time around was Wentz’ limited mobility, which forced him to give up on plays much quicker than he otherwise would have. That won’t be the case this week, so the pass-rush must get home more often if the Titans want to avoid Wentz extending plays and exposing their secondary. The good news for the Titans is that the pass-rush has been sensational in doing just that, a far cry from where this group was in 2020.

Is this the year Derrick Henry wins the MVP award?

MM: It’s always tough to say a running back will win the award, but if Henry reaches all of the milestones he’s on pace for, he can’t be denied. The King is on track to win his third-straight rushing title, and not only could he be the first player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards twice, but he might also break the all-time single-season rushing yards record. Everything the Titans do offensively goes through him, and he has literally carried this team to a 5-2 record despite Tennessee not getting a ton from their passing attack and defense. He is the definition of an MVP.

Final score, prediction?

MM: Per usual, I expect another tough game against the Colts on Sunday. However, I don’t see the Colts stopping the Henry train after four dominant outings in a row against them, and Tennessee’s passing attack, which has been much better in recent weeks, should play better than it did last time out. The Titans’ defense takes a step back in this game after an impressive outing against KC last week, but the offense does enough to put the Titans over the top. Titans 31, Colts 27.

1

1

1

1