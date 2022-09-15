Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Chargers Wire for Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. It’s the first time these two AFC West rivals will face off this season.

To learn more about Kansas City’s opponent, we spoke with contributing writer Alex Katson over at Chargers Wire and asked him a few questions.

Chiefs Wire: Who do you think will pick up the slack for the receiver group with Keenan Allen unable to play?

Chargers Wire: The obvious answer is Mike Williams, who had only two receptions for 10 yards against the Raiders even though Allen missed two and a half quarters. Las Vegas did a good job bracketing Williams over the top, leaving him without much room for Justin Herbert to fit the ball in. If the same thing happens on Thursday, expect Josh Palmer to be the next man up. He’ll likely take over most, if not all, of Allen’s usual role, with Week 1 standout DeAndre Carter getting into the mix as well.

Chiefs Wire: Are there any standout rookies for the Chargers that Chiefs fans should be aware of heading into this match?

Chargers Wire: Zion Johnson had a fabulous debut in Week 1 as the starter at right guard, allowing just one pressure on Herbert. He’ll have a much tougher matchup this week with Chris Jones, but his play in the preseason and last week is enough to suggest he’ll be able to hold his own. Beyond Johnson, not many of LA’s rookies got in the game last week. Fullback Zander Horvath had a bigger role than expected, likely because Donald Parham Jr. is injured. Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia also had a few flashes in his nine defensive snaps against Vegas.

Chiefs Wire: What do the Chiefs have to do on defense in order to slow down Justin Herbert?

Chargers Wire: I suspect that if you can answer this question successfully, someone out there will give you a very large amount of money to be their new defensive coordinator. In all seriousness, I think the best way to beat Herbert at this point is to confuse him pre-snap. LA’s coaching staff has mentioned fixing protections and making checks in the run game as areas of improvement for the face of the franchise. If the Chiefs can fool him into keeping bad plays or leaving a rusher free, that could be a path to victory.

Chiefs Wire: Conversely, what do you think the Chargers’ defense will do to try and limit Patrick Mahomes?

Chargers Wire: It’s going to be about keeping him in the pocket with four-man pressure. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack combined for 4.5 sacks last week, and having confidence in them to replicate that performance will be a big key for LA. Otherwise, if Mahomes escapes contain, it becomes his game: corners are forced to react to ad-libs rather than play their coverage, creating potential miscommunications, coverage busts, and big plays. Possibly getting JC Jackson (questionable) back will be a boon for the Chargers after a big game from Asante Samuel Jr. last week as well.



Chiefs Wire: What’s your prediction for the game?

Chargers Wire: I think that Amazon Prime is going to be thrilled that this is their debut game. Any time Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes match up, it has the potential to be the game of the year. Ultimately, I do think Los Angeles has more playmakers on defense: Bosa, Mack, Jackson if he plays, Derwin James, etc. Kansas City may also be forced into some tough fourth down and fourth quarter decisions without Harrison Butker. Give me Chargers 34, Chiefs 31.

