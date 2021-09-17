Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Rams Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are set to host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 2 bout on Sunday.

The Colts are looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss—their eighth in a row—while the Rams are hoping to push the train forward after a dominating win to open their campaign.

Before the matchup arrives, I caught up with Rams Wire editor Cam DaSilva to get the scoop on the visiting team. Be sure to follow Cam and Rams Wire for all of your Rams needs this week.

Here are five questions I asked Cam entering Week 2:

The Colts had interest in Matthew Stafford before the Rams blew every offer away. How has he adjusted thus far to his new team?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Cam DaSilva: "Expectations were understandably high for him in Los Angeles and though it’s only been one game, he’s been excellent with the Rams so far. He received rave reviews in training camp for his arm strength, accuracy and ability to move defenders with his eyes, and we saw that come to fruition in the opener against the Bears. He opens up the playbook for the Rams on offense and Sean McVay even said after the Week 1 win that “you’re not limited in anything we can do in the pass game.” Whether it’s play action, crossing routes, deep passes or rollouts, Stafford has been great all around."

Is there any true way to slow down Aaron Donald?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

CDS: "The only way teams have had success against Donald is by putting two or three blockers on him. That obviously makes life easier for the Rams’ other pass rushers, but you’re usually better off having Justin Hollins or Leonard Floyd beat you than Donald because he attacks the ball and forces turnovers. The Colts have quite possibly the best guard to slow down Donald in Quenton Nelson, but even he should get help because as strong as Nelson is, Donald has incredible quickness and hands."

Story continues

Which Ram(s) are probably flying under the radar but deserve more love?

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

CDS: "Darious Williams and Rob Havenstein immediately come to mind. Williams is one of the best No. 2 cornerbacks in the NFL, but he doesn’t get much credit because he plays alongside Jalen Ramsey. But Williams is a ballhawk and makes plays when quarterbacks are forced to throw his way because Ramsey is guarding the No. 1 option. Havenstein all but erased Khalil Mack on Sunday night, continuing a strong stretch of play that dates back to last season. He’s an underrated right tackle and the team’s second-best lineman behind Andrew Whitworth."

What do the Rams need to do (or continue to do) in order to be legit Super Bowl contenders?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CDS: "I would say it’s mostly about protecting Stafford and stopping the run. They did a nice job keeping Stafford upright against the Bears, only allowing one sack and very little pressure. If that continues all year, this offense should finish in the top five for yards and points scored. Defensively, it comes down to slowing down the ground game because if there’s one area where the Rams are susceptible to yards, it’s on the ground."

Final score, prediction?

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

CDS: "I think the Rams will win this one, but not as easily as they did in Week 1. Carson Wentz will have a couple of turnovers and although Jonathan Taylor will keep the Colts in it, Los Angeles will pull away with a seven-point win. Rams 24, Colts 17."

