Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Chargers Wire for Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3. It’s the first AFC West matchup of the season with a lot on the line.

To learn more about Kansas City’s opponent, we spoke with managing editor Gavino Borquez over at Chargers Wire and asked him a few questions.

Chiefs Wire: Derwin James is back and healthy which means he will look to erase Travis Kelce all game. Do the Chargers have someone who can cover and do the same for Tyreek Hill?

Chargers Wire: While Hill has given the Chargers problems, history shows that they have had their fair share of success against him, as well. That was while Gus Bradley was the defensive coordinator, but with Brandon Staley calling the shots, Hill might be in for another quiet performance. Staley's philosophy revolves around limiting big passing plays, and it's evident as the group has only allowed three completions of 20-plus yards in the first two games. While James is covering Kelce, Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr. and Nasir Adderley will have the responsibility of ensuring Hill is kept in check.

Chiefs Wire: Rashawn Slater is off to a great start, but are there any underrated rookies that the Chiefs need to be worried about?

Chargers Wire: Slater is arguably the best rookie in the NFL right now. But the Chargers' second-round pick, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., is up there, too. Samuel was awarded the NFL's Rookie of the Week for his performance last Sunday against the Cowboys wide receivers Amari Cooper and Ceedee Lamb, in which he posted three passes defended and an interception.

Chiefs Wire: Defending the run has been a struggle for both the Chiefs and the Chargers this season. Who do you think has the advantage there this week?

Story continues

Chargers Wire: Given the emphasis on limiting the pass in Staley's defense, the Chargers have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards at 324 with an average of 5.6 yards per carry. The Chiefs, on the other hand, are the worst team at defending the run in the league. Los Angeles has the slight upper hand because Austin Ekeler is the better back and Kansas City struggles against receiving backs, whereas Los Angeles has players like Derwin James that can defend the pass out of the backfield.

Chiefs Wire: This is going to be Justin Herbert’s first game at Arrowhead with the crowd at full capacity. Do you have any concerns about crowd noise giving him problems?

Chargers Wire: If Herbert put together the type of rookie season that he did in the face of pressure every other play, then I don't think crowd noise will negatively impact his play. In all honesty, this will be one of the loudest settings the Chargers will play in, and there is reason to believe that it could get to him, especially in crucial situations.

Chiefs Wire: What’s your prediction for the game? Can Los Angeles steal one from K.C. at Arrowhead in Week 3?

Chargers Wire: The Ravens showed the world that Kansas City is indeed beatable. It’s clear that the Chiefs’ defense is the weak link. As for the Chargers, they’re boasting the fourth-best offense in terms of total yardage per game (416.0). While they're still trying to figure it out in the red zone, I believe this is the game they do so. At the end of the day, the strength of Staley’s defense limits quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company to 24 points, while Justin Herbert engineers three passing touchdowns and Tristan Vizcaino makes two field goals, including one in the final minute, to send Los Angeles home victorious, 27-24.

1

1