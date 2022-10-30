Behind enemy lines: 5 questions with Eagles Wire

This week we dig in with our friends over at Eagles Wire as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the undefeated Eagles.

What has been the biggest factor in the Eagles' success this season?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A combination of an improved quarterback, dominant offensive line play, and a defense that retooled the scheme somewhat while vastly improving the personnel. Jalen Hurts is in his second year with the same offensive system, which has done wonders for his development, along with the addition of A.J. Brown at wide receiver.

If you had to defend Jalen Hurts, what would you do?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Your best shot at defending Hurts is to utilize the proper rush lanes, don’t run past him, and efficiently put him in a bubble that forces the Eagles quarterback to make timely throws from the pocket or roll out to his left.

Who is a player on either side of the football who doesn't get the credit they deserve?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyzir White sometimes gets talked about, but his impact at the WILL linebacker spot can’t be denied. He runs like a safety, makes tackles in space, and has the agility to cover running backs and tight ends.

Where are the Eagles as far as injuries this week?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia is as healthy as they’ve been all season long. Both left tackles are in the lineup, Lane Johnson cleared the concussion protocol, and tight end Tyree Jackson will soon return from injured reserve.

Give us one bold prediction for this week's game, and who wins?

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia intercepts Kenny Pickett two times, and Miles Sanders runs for over 135 yards as the Eagles move to 7-0 on the season with a hard-fought 28-17 home win.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire