Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Texans Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) are set for a road matchup against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Week 13.

Just before getting into the bye week, the Colts will be looking for the season sweep against their division mates. The Colts won the first contest at Lucas Oil Stadium, 31-3, back in Week 6.

Before the big matchup arrives on Sunday, we caught up with Texans Wire editor Mark Lane, who gave us some great updated insight since the last time these two teams played. Be sure to follow Mark and Texans Wire on Twitter for all of your Texans needs in Week 13.

We went behind enemy lines with Texans Wire to preview the Week 13 matchup:

What does Tyrod Taylor bring to the offense?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Lane: Basically downfield passing and the threat to use his legs to pick up first downs. Other than that, he’s making some of the same dumb interceptions that Davis Mills was making. He basically gifted the Dolphins game from Week 9 and the Jets game from Week 12 with his goofy interceptions. What’s worse is the Texans are dead set on Taylor being the starting quarterback, which must mean Mills must be really bad if they aren’t willing to let him get reps and maybe a win.

Does Davis Mills have a shot to be the guy for the future?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ML: Realistically I think if Mills had a serviceable offensive line and a running game, he might be better. It would also help his development if he were declared the guy for offseason workouts and training camp. He does have a demeanor about him where he doesn’t get rattled by mistakes; in other words, he doesn’t go into a shell. With a quarterback of his immobile skillset, it has been very difficult for him to move the offense. They will need to get better complementary pieces of Mills is to have any shot at being the guy.

With 11 games now under their belt, is David Culley set to be in Houston for years?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ML: Only in Madden. I don’t see how he makes it into 2023. The one side of the ball that looks like it could compete with the rest of the league is the defense. The decision-making on fourth downs and mismanagement of timeouts are kind of what Houston had in the Bill O’Brien era. The only difference is Culley is a very amiable guy, which may be why they gave him a shot at coach. He is obviously a placeholder for someone better once general manager Nick Caserio believes the roster is sufficiently rebuilt.

Story continues

Has any player emerged on either side of the ball as a pleasant surprise?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ML: Third-round rookie WR Nico Collins has been decent, although health issues have compromised his availability. Fifth-round rookie tight end Brevin Jordan has also come on and could take the next step in 2022. Sixth-round defensive tackle Roy Lopez has been the best surprise of all proportional to where he was taken. The former Arizona product has 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, and a fumble recovery. Even though it was a paltry five-man draft class, Caserio did find at least three guys who should be able to provide quality snaps throughout the course of their rookie contracts.

Final score, prediction?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

ML: The Texans are playing for culture, while the Colts are playing for the playoffs. Houston can’t stop the run, which is what Indianapolis excels at and will help them avoid third downs. The Texans offense can’t keep up. Colts 30, Texans 6

1

1

1

1