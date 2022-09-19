Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Titans Wire

Can the Buffalo Bills continue 2022 with a win against the Tennessee Titans?

In an effort to gain more insight on Tennessee, Bills Wire spoke to Mike Moraitis, managing editor from our friends over at Titans Wire, for more intel on Buffalo’s upcoming opponent in this week’s behind enemy lines feature:

What happened with the Titans run defense last week against the Giants?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

MM: The Titans miss outside linebacker Harold Landry in the run game. He’s known for his pass-rush prowess, but his speed also makes a huge difference, and the guys trying to fill his shoes don’t have that. Tennessee wasn’t great on the inside, either, but that group will get better. As of right now, a lack of speed off the edge is a major issue in the run defense and the Titans don’t have a solution on their roster.

Is Derrick Henry still looking like himself?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) (USAT photo)

MM: It was kind of hard to tell in Week 1 because the run-blocking was atrocious and he was getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on most carries. That said, he’s in phenomenal shape and didn’t look hampered at all by his 2021 injury in training camp. Henry also looks to be in even better shape this year than normal, so I think he’ll be fine.

Without AJ Brown, are the Titans able to complement Henry with Robert Woods enough?

Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

MM: I think Woods and quarterback Ryan Tannehill are still working on their chemistry after not getting any reps together in the preseason. Woods was targeted just twice (one catch, 13 yards) in Week 1 and Tannehill opted to lean on his rookie wideouts (Kyle Philips and Treylon Burks) instead. Woods will eventually be a huge factor in the passing attack as the season progresses, but replacing A.J. Brown is going to take a village and Woods will need help. I will say, though, that Woods looks to have no ill-effects from his torn ACL in 2021.

Story continues

Who is an under-the-radar player that could make a big impact for the Titans?

Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

MM: Because Tennessee desperately needs to get to Josh Allen in the pass-rush, I’ll go with second-year outside linebacker Rashad Weaver. He’s the main replacement for Landry in pass-rush situations and notched a pair of sacks in Week 1. It’s just one game, but if Weaver can keep playing at the level he did last week, the Titans might be OK rushing the passer without Landry.

Your score prediction?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

MM: I have the Bills winning a close one, 30-27. The Titans tend to rise to the occasion when they are counted out the most, but I just can’t fathom them pulling off something like that again. I do expect a great game, though, something we routinely see from these two teams.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire