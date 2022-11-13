Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Raiders Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) will be on the road Sunday visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Allegiant Stadium for a Week 10 matchup.

Before this late-afternoon battle in Paradise, NV arrives Sunday, we caught up with Raiders Wire managing editor Marcus Mosher to get the latest scoop on the Colts’ opponent in Week 10.

We went behind enemy lines, asking Marcus five questions about the Raiders:

How has the first season under Josh McDaniels gone?

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mosher: Not great! This was supposed to be a Super Bowl caliber team, but they are tied for the second-worst record in the NFL. They’ve blown three 17-point leads this season and have lost games to the Saints, Cardinals, and Jaguars. While it’s too early to say he isn’t the right guy, things certainly haven’t started out well for McDaniels and the Raiders.

Is Derek Carr still the future of the franchise?

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mosher: That’s tough to say. There is no guaranteed money left on Derek Carr’s contract, but he is still a value on his current deal. But if the Raiders continue to struggle and wind up with a top five pick, it’s easy to see a situation where the team moves him and drafts a new quarterback. Carr hasn’t played well this season, but he is far from the problem for the Raiders.

Outside of Davante Adams, who will replace Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow?

Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mosher: The answer is Mack Hollins, who already had a big role in the offense. At 6’5, 220 pounds, Hollins is a big target that can make plays in the end zone. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Adams work more in the slot and for Hollins to play on the outside over the next few games.

Which Raiders are flying under the radar entering this game?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mosher: Darren Waller is out, as you mentioned. But Foster Moreau is a pretty good replacement. He is an incredible athlete who entered the NFL as a terrific blocker. He’s still learning how to become a consistent receiver, but don’t be surprised if he makes a few big catches in this game.

Story continues

Prediction and final score?

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mosher: Earlier in the week, I thought the Raiders would win by double-digits. But with Hunter Renfrow and Waller out, I am little more concerned. Still, this is a game the Raiders should win, albeit ugly. I’ll take the Raiders 17-14 at home in this game.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire