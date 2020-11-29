Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Titans Wire

Kevin Hickey
·4 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) have a big matchup coming up with the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

This game is likely to play a role in the seeding of the AFC playoffs down the road in some capacity. The Colts will be down center Ryan Kelly (neck) while three starters in running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Before the matchup, we caught up with Mike Moraitis, managing editor of Titans Wire, to get the scoop on the Colts’ Week 12 opponent.

1. With Jadeveon Clowney on IR, who will be there to replace him on the defensive line?

Mike Moraitis: Derick Roberson stepped into Clowney’s role last week, so I expect to see the same in Week 12. He’s a 2019 UDFA who flashed near the end of last season with three sacks in the last two games, but has been quiet in 2020 because of injury. He isn’t the most talented guy, but he gives maximum effort on every play and has the ability to impact a game, especially in the pass-rush.

2. The Titans are coming off of a big win over the Ravens in overtime. What did they do in that matchup that they need to continue against the Colts to have a better shot at competing?

MM: On offense, they fed Derrick Henry a lot more. Henry was averaging under 20 carries per game in his last three before Week 11 (he had 19 versus the Colts in Week 10) and that needed to change. No surprise, running Henry eventually wore out the Ravens’ defense in the second half and Ryan Tannehill also thrived off of play-action as a result. On defense, it was something as simple as having a competent game plan. The Titans’ defense has executed a lot better the past month or so, and the secondary is playing much better, also. I’m at the point where I believe this defense playing at a higher level comes down to coaching. If I see Titans corners giving 10 yards of cushion to Colts receivers again in Week 12, I might lose my mind. That has got to change this time around.

3. Are there any injury concerns for the Titans in Week 12?

MM: Tons. The Titans lost yet another left tackle in Ty Sambrailo, who was already filling in for Taylor Lewan. We should see David Quessenberry, who is solid but not great, step into that role. I was also concerned about left guard Rodger Saffold, who was out last week, but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, so he looks on the right track. Having Saffold in the lineup would ease my concerns about Quessenberry starting a bit. Center Ben Jones was noticeably playing hurt in Week 11, and while he’s one of the toughest guys out there, his situation is something to watch. Last but definitely not least, getting Adoree’ Jackson back would be huge. He’s Tennessee’s No. 1 corner and has yet to play in a game this season due to a knee injury. He was activated off IR a few weeks ago but has been inactive in the two games since, and he doesn’t look to be on the right track to playing after not practicing on Wednesday. You might be wondering: what about Jadeveon Clowney? Well, I can honestly say his absence doesn’t really concern me for the simple fact that he hasn’t made enough of an impact to make it a concern.

4. If the outcome of the game comes down to one matchup, what would that be?

MM: It’s not necessarily one particular matchup, but rather how the Titans defend the Colts’ passing attack. Watching a Tennessee defense play with a huge cushion in Week 10 against an Indianapolis offense that lives on short passes, and then not seeing any adjustments, was the definition of infuriating. Other than the special teams blunders, this was the biggest reason the Titans lost last time around, and it needs to be fixed.

5. Final score, prediction?

MM: For whatever reason, the Titans seem to have success in Indianapolis, as two of Tennessee’s last three wins against the Colts have come at Lucas Oil Stadium. I think the Titans shore up the deficiencies we saw in Week 10 (defense, special teams) and they return the favor to the Colts on the back of sensational performances by Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

Titans 30, Colts 20

Latest Stories

  • Outbreak puts Ohio State's championship hopes in jeopardy

    Ohio State officials are unsure when the team can practice again, let alone play next week at Michigan State, after an outbreak of COVID-19 put the No. 3 Buckeyes' Big Ten title hopes in danger. ''I have no clue what this afternoon or tomorrow will bring or next week will bring,'' athletic director Gene Smith said Saturday. Three more college football games across the country were canceled or postponed Saturday, including Florida State hosting Virginia.

  • Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

    While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.

  • Steph Curry, NBA Twitter react to Nate Robinson getting knocked out

    Nate Robinson was in a bad spot Saturday night against Jake Paul.

  • Why Broncos can't sign Colin Kaepernick to play Sunday against Saints

    Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.

  • Detroit Lions may have to change power structure to lure top coach, GM

    With as many as 8 head coach and GM openings this year, the Detroit Lions may have to change their power structure to lure a top candidate

  • Syracuse QB inexplicably spikes ball on fourth-and-goal to lose game (Video)

    A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse. 

  • Ex-Detroit Lions players react to Matt Patricia's firing: 'Best news I've heard all year'

    Matt Patricia rubbed large segments of the Detroit Lions locker room the wrong way with how he treated players during his first two seasons.

  • Best moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III

    Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

  • Monday night injury apparently ends Bucs center A.Q. Shipley’s career

    The playing career of Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley seems to be over. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Shipley will be going on injured reserve, and that he’ll be “starting his coaching career.” Arians suggested that Shipley’s Monday night injury, originally downplayed as a stinger, was far more severe. Shipley, 34, entered the league in [more]

  • Watch: Sarah Fuller kicks off to start second half, college football history

    Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game

  • There's no one reason Michigan football is malfunctioning — but it starts with coaching

    Michigan football can't just blame the injury to Cade McNamara for the 27-17 loss to Penn State on Saturday. It's deeper than that.

  • No QBs in Denver, no home for SF as COVID-19 sows NFL chaos

    The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks. The San Francisco 49ers have no home stadium or practice facility. The COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions around the NFL on Saturday, again calling into question the league's plan to play a full schedule after several weeks that went relatively smoothly.

  • Washington head coach Ron Rivera borrowed a trick play from 'Little Giants' to bamboozle the Dallas Cowboys

    Facing second-and-five, Washington called on "The Annexation of Puerto Rico" to pick up the first down.

  • Pippen has career-high 25 as Vandy beats Valparaiso 77-71

    Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has a much deeper bench for his second season than for his first. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points as Vanderbilt held off Valparaiso 77-71 Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Pippen put Vanderbilt ahead to stay by scoring six straight starting with a pair of free throws with 4:24 left at 61-59.

  • Lennox Lewis exclusive interview: 'Mike Tyson said he wanted to eat my children but we have a deep friendship'

    Considering Mike Tyson once said he would "eat his children", it comes as something of a surprise to hear Lennox Lewis say he has a deep friendship and connection with his old adversary. But Lewis is in a reflective mood, and willing to let bygones be bygones. A new documentary is out on his "untold story" and he comes across as what he is - a great statesman of his sport. You can see that in how he also talks of his growing affection for Evander Holyfield, but the fighter's instinct has not left him as he describes how of the current generation of heavyweights only Tyson Fury would give him problems "for a couple of rounds" before Lewis would unleash his trademark finish. And while his regard for his rivals is clear, the documentary shows how the feeling is entirely mutual for a man who was, of course, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Indeed, the longer Lewis has been out of the sport, the more 'The Lion' has been, well, lionised. He certainly merits it, both in performance, and the way Lewis has always carried himself. "To be a champion, you have to act like a champion," the 55-year-old told Telegraph Sport. Yet it is easy to forget just how combative the (younger) Lewis was with all his rivals - the mass brawl with Tyson and his entourage in 2002, when 'Iron Mike' bit his leg, or the television studio scrap with Hasim Rahman which caused mayhem. Lewis always kept his composure, but as he also revealed: "I'm a fighter, so I was already to go..." Lewis through the ages, nonetheless, is a fighter and sportsman to behold. He never ducked, he never hid, and once in the ring, stood without fear against all-comers, like a fortress wall, his fists booming cannons. In this latest documentary of his life, Lewis stands out as a man who made the most of what he had, and where he came from.

  • What happens if the Ravens are forced to forfeit?

    The Ravens forfeiting means a loss in the standings and in the paychecks.

  • People can’t be serious with these complaints about Cowboys 41-16 loss

    It's been a lost season and certainly there are things to be upset about from the game on Thursday, an embarrassing showing on national TV. But if any team had reasons to look that bad in Week 12, it was this Cowboys team in this specific game. The ...

  • No. 13 Georgia runs all over South Carolina in 45-16 victory

    No. 13 Georgia's 45-16 win over South Carolina was the Bulldogs' biggest victory of this strange season on the scoreboard. ''It's hard to say that because of the quality of the competition,'' Smart said. James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards.

  • With Tom Herman on the hot seat, what’s Texas’ next move?

    If Texas is getting ready to move on from Herman, who could replace him? Texas is back, right where we remember it — with everyone in the sport speculating on who'll be the next coach.

  • Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr LIVE result: Latest updates as fight between legends ends as draw

    Tyson and Jones fought to a draw