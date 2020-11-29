Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Titans Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) have a big matchup coming up with the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

This game is likely to play a role in the seeding of the AFC playoffs down the road in some capacity. The Colts will be down center Ryan Kelly (neck) while three starters in running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Before the matchup, we caught up with Mike Moraitis, managing editor of Titans Wire, to get the scoop on the Colts’ Week 12 opponent.

1. With Jadeveon Clowney on IR, who will be there to replace him on the defensive line?

Mike Moraitis: Derick Roberson stepped into Clowney’s role last week, so I expect to see the same in Week 12. He’s a 2019 UDFA who flashed near the end of last season with three sacks in the last two games, but has been quiet in 2020 because of injury. He isn’t the most talented guy, but he gives maximum effort on every play and has the ability to impact a game, especially in the pass-rush.

2. The Titans are coming off of a big win over the Ravens in overtime. What did they do in that matchup that they need to continue against the Colts to have a better shot at competing?

MM: On offense, they fed Derrick Henry a lot more. Henry was averaging under 20 carries per game in his last three before Week 11 (he had 19 versus the Colts in Week 10) and that needed to change. No surprise, running Henry eventually wore out the Ravens’ defense in the second half and Ryan Tannehill also thrived off of play-action as a result. On defense, it was something as simple as having a competent game plan. The Titans’ defense has executed a lot better the past month or so, and the secondary is playing much better, also. I’m at the point where I believe this defense playing at a higher level comes down to coaching. If I see Titans corners giving 10 yards of cushion to Colts receivers again in Week 12, I might lose my mind. That has got to change this time around.

3. Are there any injury concerns for the Titans in Week 12?

MM: Tons. The Titans lost yet another left tackle in Ty Sambrailo, who was already filling in for Taylor Lewan. We should see David Quessenberry, who is solid but not great, step into that role. I was also concerned about left guard Rodger Saffold, who was out last week, but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, so he looks on the right track. Having Saffold in the lineup would ease my concerns about Quessenberry starting a bit. Center Ben Jones was noticeably playing hurt in Week 11, and while he’s one of the toughest guys out there, his situation is something to watch. Last but definitely not least, getting Adoree’ Jackson back would be huge. He’s Tennessee’s No. 1 corner and has yet to play in a game this season due to a knee injury. He was activated off IR a few weeks ago but has been inactive in the two games since, and he doesn’t look to be on the right track to playing after not practicing on Wednesday. You might be wondering: what about Jadeveon Clowney? Well, I can honestly say his absence doesn’t really concern me for the simple fact that he hasn’t made enough of an impact to make it a concern.

4. If the outcome of the game comes down to one matchup, what would that be?

MM: It’s not necessarily one particular matchup, but rather how the Titans defend the Colts’ passing attack. Watching a Tennessee defense play with a huge cushion in Week 10 against an Indianapolis offense that lives on short passes, and then not seeing any adjustments, was the definition of infuriating. Other than the special teams blunders, this was the biggest reason the Titans lost last time around, and it needs to be fixed.

5. Final score, prediction?

MM: For whatever reason, the Titans seem to have success in Indianapolis, as two of Tennessee’s last three wins against the Colts have come at Lucas Oil Stadium. I think the Titans shore up the deficiencies we saw in Week 10 (defense, special teams) and they return the favor to the Colts on the back of sensational performances by Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

Titans 30, Colts 20