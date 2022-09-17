Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Jaguars Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are set for a Week 2 matchup at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

As both teams look to get into the win column for the first time this season, we caught up with Jaguars Wire editor Adam Stites to get the scoop on the Colts’ opponent in Week 2.

Here is a quick preview of the game as we went behind enemy lines to ask Jaguars Wire five questions:

Trevor Lawrence is looking to avoid the bust label. How has he looked under this new regime?

Adam Stites: The rookie season for Trevor Lawrence was a few spectacular moments and throws sprinkled into a rough year where he had a very little help around him. So there was a lot more optimism this year after adding so many pieces in the offseason along with a much more competent head coach. But Week 1 seemed like more of the same from Trevor. He made a few excellent throws, but missed on some easy throws and forced an awful ball late that was picked. It’s abundantly clear that the talent is there. The consistency hasn’t been, though.

Does Travis Etienne have a full workload in his skill set or should we expect more of the 1-2 punch with James Robinson?

Adam Stites: James Robinson has been too good not to get the lion’s share of the carries between the tackles. It seems like the Jaguars coaching staff still isn’t 100 percent sure how they want to split the carries, but my guess is that it winds up being around 60-70 percent Robinson and 30-40 percent Etienne with the latter seeing more time on third down and in the passing game.

The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since the 2014 season. How can the Jaguars continue that streak?

Adam Stites: It’s weird isn’t it? The streak extends overall several Jaguars coaches and quarterbacks, so I’m not sure there’s any logical explanation for it. I think the clear key to winning this one will be which team is able to control the line of scrimmage. The Texans couldn’t do much when they ran the ball last week and Jonathan Taylor is, well, Jonathan Taylor. The Jaguars can’t get steamrolled like that and expect to have a chance.

Which Jaguars player/players are flying under the radar entering this matchup?

Adam Stites: Travon Walker got a lot of love for his play in his debut, but there hasn’t been too much talk about the other first-round rookie, Devin Lloyd. He missed some tackles in space, but Lloyd still led the team in tackles and was very stout against the run. The inside linebackers in the Jaguars’ 3-4 scheme are going to be massively important when it comes to slowing Taylor and Lloyd is one to watch.

What’s your prediction/final score?

Adam Stites: Week 1 was frustrating because the Jaguars looked miles better than previous seasons, but didn’t get the points or result to show for it. I think for that reason, they’re a bit underrated right now. I think they clean things up and win this weekend, 27-20.

