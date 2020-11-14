Behind enemy lines: 5 questions with Bengals Wire

Here is our weekly Q&A with the insider for this week’s opponent. This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and anytime it’s an AFC North showdown it is a big deal. We reached out to our pal Chris Roling over at Bengals Wire and here’s what he had to say.

1-What is your assessment of Joe Burrow so far?

There’s been quite a bit more good than bad, to say the least. He’s hardly looked like a rookie and he’s doing it behind a poor line while in mostly empty sets. He didn’t have a preseason, either. He’s still figuring out what works and doesn’t against pro speed, but he’s been eye-opening and the upside is a top-10 player.

2-Which positional unit on the Bengals are you most concerned about this week?

The offensive line. It has been a mess all season from a performance standpoint. Left tackle Jonah Williams is a question mark for Sunday and right tackle Bobby Hart won’t play. His replacement, Fred Johnson, was on the COVID-19 reserve list all week. The guards have been in and out of the lineup too and the worst outright position on the team.

3-Who is a Bengal that Steelers fans need to know?

Jessie Bates is playing like one of the league’s best safeties but he’s only just starting to get national attention, mostly because he’s got a top-five grade at PFF. He’s all over the place and has a knack for creating turnovers. He’ll exploit mistakes in game-changing ways if there are enough of them.

4-What is the injury situation with Cincinnati?

A disaster, as always. Besides question marks at both offensive tackle spots, running back Joe Mixon won’t play and neither will defensive lineman Geno Atkins. Two depth corners won’t play. Big free-agent adds Trae Waynes and D.J. Reader are on injured reserve. The team will hardly be at full strength, though a player like Burrow has somehow managed to compensate in recent weeks.

5-Make your prediction.

This one might end up being a lot closer than most would think, mostly because of Burrow. He’s had the Bengals in almost every game this year and they’ve covered the spread in most. He’s electric and has a strong cast of wideouts he can fire the ball of quickly too. It’s too early to think he goes into Pittsburgh and takes down Big Ben in a duel, but it’ll be a performance that resonates. Steelers, 30-27.