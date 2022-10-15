Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Jaguars Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) are looking to grab their first divisional win of the season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6.

Before the rematch of the 24-0 drubbing in Week 2, we caught up with Jaguars Wire editor Adam Stites to get the scoop on the Colts’ opponent.

We went behind enemy lines to ask Jaguars Wire five questions about the matchup:

Scoring just six points against the Texans, was this a flukey outing for the Jaguars offense?

pic

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Adam Stites: “Yes and no. The Jaguars finished with 422 yards of offense and zero touchdowns. That’s an anomaly that probably won’t happen again for any NFL team this season. So yeah, it was a score that didn’t show how much success the Jaguars found moving the ball up and down the field. On the other hand, it was a reflection of the team’s very real problems in the red zone and sudden issues with turnovers.”

Has anyone surprising emerged in the three weeks since the last meeting?

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Adam Stites: “It was the Christian Kirk show in the first few weeks of the season, including that Week 2 game when he caught two touchdowns against the Colts. But Kirk vanished in the last couple weeks and return specialist Jamal Agnew emerged as seemingly the only Jaguars player capable of hanging on to the ball during a rainy, windy game in Philadelphia. If either Zay Jones or Marvin Jones (both questionable) aren’t able to go, I’d expect to see Agnew get at least a few touches.”

What can Trevor Lawrence do to elevate this offense to the next level?

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Stites: “Aside from Lawrence’s turnover issues (four fumbles, three interceptions in the last two games), explosive plays have been largely absent from the Jaguars offense. The team has had to string together 12-15 play drives to get into the end zone, and when anything goes wrong — whether that’s an errant throw, a dropped pass, or a stuffed run — the offense is derailed. If Lawrence could connect on a few more opportunities downfield, it’d make life so much easier for the Jaguars.”

Story continues

How has the progression of Travon Walker come along thus far?

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Stites: “Walker was red hot out of the gates with a sack and a pick in Week 1. He made a clear impact against the Colts too. Since then, though, he’s been relatively quiet and only stood out last week for a terrible penalty that set up a Texans touchdown. Walker’s already a strong run defender, but his pass rushing is a work in progress and there’s clearly growing left to be done.”

Prediction and final score?

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Stites: “I think the Colts offense is going to have a rough time against the Jaguars defense again. While it’s tough to know what to expect out of a Jacksonville offense that has been Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hide this year, I think it can do enough to get the job done. Jaguars 24, Colts 13.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire