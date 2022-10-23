Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Titans Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) will battle it out for the top spot in the AFC South on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Though both teams started slowly, the division is shaping up to be how we thought it would look entering the season. The Colts have won two games in a row while the Titans are on a three-game winning streak coming off the bye week.

Before we get to the matchup, we caught up with Titans Wire managing editor Mike Moraitis to get the scoop on the Colts’ division rival entering Week 7.

We went behind enemy lines to ask Mike five questions about the division leaders:

Coming off the bye week, what will be the emphasis for the Titans moving forward?

Mike Moraitis: “The Titans have been riddled with injuries, so getting healthy is key. They’ll welcome back a few starters this week in Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree, but Zach Cunningham, Nate Davis and Elijah Molden remain out. Also, the offense has to do a better job of playing a full 60 minutes. The Titans have been too reliant on their defense to save them this season and that won’t last.”

How big of a loss is Nate Davis this weekend?

Mike Moraitis: “A big one. Davis has been the team’s best offensive lineman this season and his absence leaves a shaky Dillon Radunz as the starter for the time being. Radunz allowed a pair of pressures but no sacks in Week 5, giving me a little hope he can do the job sufficiently while Davis is sidelined.”

What has led to the Titans defense allowing big plays in the passing game?

Mike Moraitis: “Shoddy coverage. Beyond Roger McCreary and Kristian Fulton, both of whom have had their own issues, the Titans are sorely lacking depth at cornerback, as Terrance Mitchell and 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley have been terrible. The Titans desperately need Elijah Molden back to man the slot, but Fulton and McCreary have to play better, also.”

Are there any pass-catchers who are set to breakout next to Robert Woods?

Mike Moraitis: “Not really. Treylon Burks is on IR and Kyle Philips has been quiet and is banged-up, also. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has the best shot of the remaining lackluster bunch, but he isn’t a game-changing receiver by any means. This team is sorely lacking a true No. 1 target for Ryan Tannehill, and the group’s separation overall has been putrid. The Titans must make a move ahead of the deadline to add an impact receiver or else this passing attack will continue to stink.”

Prediction and final score?

Mike Moraitis: “With Bud Dupree set to come back, the Titans’ pass-rush should be even better than it was in Week 4. I expect increased pressure to force a few turnovers in Colts territory, making things easier for a struggling offense that needs all the help it can get. It isn’t pretty, but the Titans squeeze out a close win, 23-20.”

