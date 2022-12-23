Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Bears Wire

Can the Buffalo Bills (11-3) add to their win total against the Chicago Bears in Week 16?

In an effort to get more insight on the Bears, Bills Wire spoke to Alyssa Barbieri, managing editor for our friends over at Bears Wire, for this week’s behind enemy lines feature:

Q: We know Justin Fields is dynamic, but is there any way to stop him? Has anyone had success doing so?

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

That’s the million dollar question every team has been asking since Week 7, when there was a shift in offensive philosophy. And they haven’t found an answer. Fields has averaged 102.5 rushing yards during that span, and he hasn’t rushed for less than 60 yards since before the bye week. Teams have tried to spy him, but that hasn’t worked as Fields has used his elite speed to get the edge or hurt them deep in the passing game. There are teams that haven’t used a spy and have regretted it. Fields himself admitted that he knows he’s going to have to improvise to make plays this season, and I expect Saturday to be more of the same with injuries along the offensive line and at receiver.

Aside from Fields, who is the Bears’ biggest threat?

Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears’ run game as a whole has been impressive, so I’d say the duo of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, who’s making his return from IR this week, will pose a challenge. Herbert especially has been productive, averaging 6 yards per carry, the highest among active running backs. There aren’t a whole lot of playmakers on offense, particularly in the receiving game with Darnell Mooney out for the year. But a productive run game, with Fields, Montgomery and Herbert, has been a constant.

What’s the weather concern levels in Chicago ahead of kickoff?

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks for bringing that brutal weather with you! Just kidding. This is going to be one of those prototypical “Bear weather” games. Only, as you well know, the Bills are no strangers to playing in these kinds of conditions. While the worst of the storm is expected Thursday and Friday, Saturday is no walk in the park. It’s going to be a chilly and windy day on the lakefront, with a high of 12 degrees and winds 20 to 30 miles per hour (with gusts up to 40 or even 50 mph). Oh, and that sub-zero wind chill should make things interesting. To be honest, I felt like this is what the NFL had in mind when they scheduled the Bears and Bills to play on Christmas Eve – two teams known for their chilly weather conditions battling it out.

Story continues

Defensively, will the weather help the Bills too? The Bears allow 143.9 yards per game on the ground

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

That’s a good question. I see the Bears offense benefitting from these weather conditions as we could see both teams have to rely more on the run game. Chicago has boasted the best run game since the start of the season, and teams know they’re going to approach things with a run-first mentality. But, as you mentioned, Chicago’s run defense hasn’t been the most reliable this season. With that said, they did a solid job limiting Eagles running back Miles Sanders last week. Still, this is a front seven that has weaknesses along the defensive line and just lost rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn for the year. There will be opportunities for Devin Singletary and James Cook, and even Josh Allen, to feast.

Who wins and why?

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Bears have been able to keep things close all season, even against some of the better teams in the league. It’s a testament to Matt Eberflus and the culture he’s instilled – a never-give up attitude and getting the most out of an underwhelming roster. The weather could also give Chicago an added advantage, as there could be a lot of running involved. With that said, the talent gap between the Bears and Bills will be apparent, and Buffalo should win out. Bills 27, Bears 21

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire