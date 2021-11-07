Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Vikings Wire ahead of Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the 2021 season. Baltimore is coming off of their bye week with a 5-2 record, while Minnesota currently sits at 3-4.

There are plenty of storylines to look at when talking about this game, as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will look to get off to a hot start in the second half of the season against a middling Vikings defense, while Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins will look to carve up a Baltimore pass defense that hasn’t been good so far this year.

Below we talk with Jack White of Vikings Wire as he answers five questions about Minnesota.

How has Kirk Cousins looked so far in 2021?

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mostly, he has been great. Cousins was the team’s best player through six games. He had an off game against the Browns, but he picked apart other defenses. He hit a roadblock in the Vikings’ seventh game. Cousins struggled against the Dallas defense on Sunday night. He checked down way too often. However, Cousins’ Week 8 performance against the Cowboys was not indicative of his overall year.

Other than Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, who are some Minnesota pass-catching weapons to look out for?

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Conklin is playing well as the team’s primary tight end. K.J. Osborn has often been the third receiving option in the passing game. Osborn scored the game-winning touchdown against Carolina in overtime. He’s capable of breaking out.

What is the state of the Minnesota offensive line?

Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Vikings will be going with a different center this week. C Garrett Bradbury is set to miss an NFL game for the first time in his career. Mason Cole or Wyatt Davis will likely replace him. First-round pick Christian Darrisaw earned the starting left tackle role after he struggled with a groin injury. He’s played well in a small sample size. Ezra Cleveland and Oli Udoh have both been up and down at guard. RT Brian O’Neill is the team’s best offensive lineman by far.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Vikings' defense?

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Strengths: The pass rush so far. With Danielle Hunter out, though, that could change.

Weaknesses: The secondary. The Vikings’ defensive backs have not met expectations in 2021. Teams that have beaten Minnesota this year have mostly torched the inexperienced parts of the defensive backs corps.

Who wins this game and why?

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will be without CB Patrick Peterson and DT Michael Pierce for this game. Lamar Jackson outpaces a depleted Minnesota defense.

Ravens 24, Vikings 17

1

1