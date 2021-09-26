Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Lions Wire ahead of Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens will look to pick up a second-straight win early in the 2021 season as they go up against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Every game is an important game for Baltimore, and even though Detroit comes into this contest at 0-2, they shouldn’t be underestimated.

The Ravens will look to build off of an impressive Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions are coming off of a Monday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Below we talk to Jeff Risdon of The Lions Wire as he answers five questions about the Lions and their matchup with Baltimore.

How has Jared Goff looked overall through two games?

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Goff has been prolific but not always effective. He’s had to throw a lot more than expected due to the team falling behind. He’s got a good arm--better than advertised--but he doesn’t always attack down the field or even look at downfield options. His accuracy on short throws is good but could be better. Goff has also shown he can run, a wrinkle he never showed in Los Angeles; he led the Lions in rushing in Week 2.

What do D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams bring to the Lions' offense?

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

They’re a very good one-two punch at RB. Both are outstanding receivers out of the backfield and capable in pass protection. As runners, Swift is more of an outside slasher while Williams is better between the tackles. But each is good enough at doing what the other excels at to keep defenses honest.

If the Ravens stop T.J. Hockenson, do they stop the Detroit offense?

(Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP)

Hockenson is certainly the best weapon. He’s very close to breaking into the Travis Kelce/George Kittle territory as a receiving TE and he leads all TEs in receptions and targets through the first two weeks. After him and the RBs in the passing game, there isn’t much. Kalif Raymond can fly on the outside but he’s small and Goff doesn’t look for him well. Amon-Ra St. Brown is tough in the slot but doesn’t venture deep. Quintez Cephus is a big chain-mover and very impressive in the red zone but he’s slower than a lot of linebackers.

What are some strengths and weaknesses of the Lions' defense?

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

The defensive front three is legit. Rookie NT Alim McNeill is a keeper, a high-energy big man with excellent feet. Michael Brockers, Nick Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, even backups John Penisini and Kevin Strong are all quality players. The secondary is incredibly young. I don’t want to call them “bad” because there is some talent there, but every CB is two spots too high on the depth chart from where they need to be at this point in their careers. The exception would be undrafted rookie AJ Parker starting in the slot. He’s already proven he can play. The corners get very little help in coverage from the safeties and LBs too. Detroit has allowed a QB Rating over 146 in two weeks and it’s not a fluke number either.

Who wins this game and why?

Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

In theory, the Lions match up fairly well with what the Ravens do well and don’t do well. But the talent level just isn’t there for the Lions to pull off a win unless the Ravens help them with turnovers or dumb penalties. It’ll be a fight but the Ravens eventually win.

