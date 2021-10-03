Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Broncos Wire ahead of Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Denver Broncos in a big Week 4 matchup. Denver comes into the game at an undefeated 3-0, while Baltimore isn’t far behind at 2-1.

Ahead of the game, we talked to Jon Heath of The Broncos Wire to get a pulse on what the mood is on this seemingly improved Denver squad and ask questions about how things have gone so far for the Broncos during the 2021 season.

Below we dive into five questions to get a better understanding of what this Denver team is like heading into Week 4

How impressed have you been with Teddy Bridgewater so far this season?

He’s been way better than I expected him to be, completing nearly 77% of his passes with no turnovers. Granted, the Ravens will be the first big test Bridgewater has faced this season, but he’s been excellent so far. It’s easy to see why he won the starting job over Drew Lock during the summer. Lock was reckless and seemed to have poor pocket awareness at times. Bridgewater, on the other hand, does a great job buying time while also making safe, smart decisions. He protects and moves the ball well, and that’s all the Broncos needed at QB.

How would you expect the running back work to be split between Melvin Gordon and Javontae Williams in Week 4?

So far Denver has kept the rotation almost exactly even between Gordon and Williams. That has kept both backs fresh, which is great for the offense, but can be frustrating for fantasy football managers. It’s hard to predict which one will have a bigger game on a week-to-week basis, but they are both capable of a breakaway run at any point during a game.

With plenty of offensive contributors lost to or dealing with injuries, how do you expect the Denver offense to hold up against the Baltimore defense?

The big concern is on the offensive line. If starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow are not able to play because of injuries, the Broncos will turn to 22-year-old backups Netane Muti and Quinn Meinerz. Denver is really high on both players and I believe they have bright futures in the NFL, but Muti has only started in two games in his career and Meinerz played his first snaps last week as an injury fill-in. It’s reasonable to expect growing pains from Muti and Meinerz, especially against a formidable Ravens defensive line.

What are some strengths and weaknesses of the Broncos' defense?

The strength is by far their coverage ability. In an ideal scenario, Denver builds a lead and then forces their opponent to throw to catch up. The Broncos’ secondary is full of Pro Bowlers and the team has several talented pass rushers — including Von Miller — who benefit from tight coverage that forces QBs to hold the ball longer than they want to.

It’s hard to say defending the run is a “weakness” for Denver’s defense because it hasn’t been so far, but the teams they’ve faced in the first three weeks of the season have had to throw to try to get back into the game. We haven’t seen yet how the Broncos’ defense would fare against a run-first team in a close game. At the very least, defending the run isn’t a “strength” like defending the pass is.

Who do you think wins this game and why?

In my official Sports Weekly prediction, I have the Ravens winning, but I’ve been second-guessing that since writing it. Baltimore didn’t impress me against Baltimore last week, and the Broncos are tough to beat at home. I truly believe Denver has a great shot to win this game. But I have to stick with my written prediction.

