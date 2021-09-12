Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Raiders Wire ahead of Week 1

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their opening game of the 2021 season. They’ll be under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, which will be big test early on in the year.

Baltimore has dealt with a lot over the last few weeks, but they are a resilient team that aren’t easily thrown off of their path. They are full steam ahead to Week 1, and have set their eyes on going 1-0 every single week.

Below we talk to Marcus Mosher of The Raiders Wire, who answers five questions ahead of the Ravens’ Week 1 matchup with Las Vegas.

How sold is Las Vegas on Derek Carr?

I think the Raiders are completely sold on Carr. He’s gotten better in each of the last three seasons and I thought the 2020 season was his best year to date. Unless someone like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson wants to come to Las Vegas next year, look for Carr to continue to be the starter in 2022 and beyond.

What problems can the Raiders' receiving corps cause opposing defenses?

They have a well-balanced receiving corps with multiple players that can win in unique ways. I think Hunter Renfrow could be an X-factor in this game, especially if Marlon Humphrey doesn’t follow him into the slot.

How have former Ravens Willie Snead IV and Yannick Ngakoue looked so far?

Snead has been okay, but he is no higher than the fourth receiver on the depth chart. Don’t expect to see him much in this game. Ngakoue, on the other hand, has been phenomenal. He’s been everything they’ve hoped for so far. He should lead the team in sacks and has been the leader they’ve needed on defense.

How does the Las Vegas defense match up against Baltimore's offense?

Not great. The biggest weakness for the Raiders is the middle of the field and that’s where Baltimore wins. The defensive tackles aren’t great and the linebackers really struggled to stop the run last year. It could be a long day at the office for Gus Bradley and his defense on Monday Night Football.

Who do you think wins this game and why?

Despite all of the injuries, I think the Ravens will win this game. Lamar Jackson is just too difficult to stop and the defense should be able to contain Derek Carr and company. I think the Raiders will keep thise close into the second half, but the Ravens will ultimately win. I’m taking Baltimore 31-21.

