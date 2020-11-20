Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Packers Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) are preparing to host the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Before the weekend arrives, we caught up with Zach Kruse, managing editor of Packers Wire, to get the scoop on the NFC North leaders. We went behind enemy lines and asked Zach five questions before the Week 11 matchup.

Here is our interview with Packers Wire:

1. Aaron Rodgers is enjoying a huge bounce-back year. What has been the reason for his return to form?

Zach Kruse: I’d point to a convergence of several important factors, but the biggest one is his comfort level in Matt LaFleur’s offense, and how the scheme has simply made his life easier. Now in Year 2 with LaFleur, there’s a decisiveness to Rodgers’ game that has been missing for several seasons. He’s getting the ball out on time, often to open receivers. He’s been willing to take the easy stuff but also stay aggressive down the field, and LaFleur has dialed up a bunch of great stuff in the red zone. Mix all that with his incredible talent and the result has been a far more accurate, efficient and productive passer.

2. The Packers didn’t draft a wide receiver despite the clear need. How has that worked out so far and is it likely to be a position to be addressed this offseason?

ZK: There’s been some hiccups, and I still believe this offense could have used a young receiver to start developing in the system, but it’s hard to argue with the third-ranked scoring offense. The Packers have found ways to be productive despite average talent behind Davante Adams. It’s a credit to Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers and all the ancillary pieces of the offense. I would guess that the Packers will attempt to find another receiver this offseason, either through veteran free agency or the draft. They’ve wanted an upgrade, but just haven’t found the right fit or right price.

3. Outside of Davante Adams, who should Colts fans know about before this matchup?

ZK: The main threats on offense after Adams are running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Robert Tonyan. The Packers could also return receiver Allen Lazard, who was terrific the first three games. Jones is a dynamic, slashing runner. Williams brings energy and versatility. Valdes-Scantling is an erratic deep threat. And Tonyan can threaten downfield from the tight end position. It’s not the most heralded supporting cast, but it’s a good group of complementary players.

4. What matchup on the field is likely to determine the outcome of this game?

ZK: The Packers offense against the Colts defense. It’s a somewhat general answer, but when the Packers have lost games the last two years, the offense has really struggled. And the Colts present a matchup defensively that could give the Packers real problems. They’re physical upfront, fast at the second level and sound in the secondary. If the Colts can stuff the run, bracket cover Davante Adams and win one-on-one matchups in passing situations, the Packers could have a long afternoon. I think the Colts defense is capable of pulling off what the 49ers and Bucs did to the Packers over the last two seasons, so I’m very interested in seeing how this matchup plays out when the Packers have the football.

5. Final Score, prediction?

ZK: I’ve really struggled with this one. On one hand, I think the Packers are going to play much better than last week, and they’ve been terrific indoors with controlled conditions this season (see: at Minnesota, New Orleans, Houston). And the offense could be at or near full strength. Then again, I think the Colts defense is a really difficult matchup, and Philip Rivers picked apart the Packers defense last year. Matt LaFleur’s team has struggled with opponents who can consistently win the line of scrimmage and play a physical brand of football for 60 minutes. I’m going to take the Colts in a close one, 23-21.