Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Steelers Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) are set for a Week 12 battle Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Before the matchup officially gets here, we caught up with Steelers Wire editor Curt Popejoy to get the latest scoop on the Colts’ opponents in Week 12.

Check out our preview as we went behind enemy lines with Steelers Wire:

How has Kenny Pickett looked thus far? What is good at and what needs to improve?

Curt Popejoy: He’s looked a lot like a rookie. The coaches haven’t given him the full playbook yet and so gauging him as a passer has been tough but his athleticism has been a nice addition and he plays with a ton of confidence

What’s led to the struggles of the secondary?

Curt Poopejoy: The team did not properly prepare for Joe Haden not coming back. They re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon who has missed most of the year with an injury and after trading for William Jackson immediately put him on IR.

How have teams been able to contain Diontae Johnson and is George Pickens the real deal?

Curt Popejoy: Diontae Johnson has been getting open at a very high rate but this is where Pickett hasn’t done his part to get him the football. As for Pickens, he’s an amazing athlete but his inability to get open despite winning on those 50/50 balls is something to keep an eye on. I’m not sure either guy is a true no. 1 receiver.

Who may be flying under the radar entering this matchup?

Curt Popejoy: Is it wrong to say T.J. Watt? Honestly, his return from IR has been fairly quiet and I look for this week to be really big for him as he gets closer to 100 percent

Prediction, final score?

Curt Popejoy: My initial prediction was Steelers 17, Colts 14 and I’ll stick with that. This isn’t a glamorous matchup with both teams wanting to try and grind it out on the ground and play good defense. I’ll get the Steelers a slight edge based on the guys like Watt and Cam Heyward but this isn’t a pick I’m terribly confident in.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire