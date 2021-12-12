Behind Enemy Lines: What to make of 49ers vs. Bengals?

It’s an NFC vs. AFC battle when the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Those hosting Bengals want to rebound while sticking in the playoff race ahead of some critical AFC North showdowns later this month. And the 49ers have playoff aspirations too after getting on the right track.

To get a better look at the unorthodox matchup, we sat down with Niners Wire managing editor Kyle Madson.

Bengals Wire: Let’s hit the big one first – will Bengals fans see any of third-overall pick Trey Lance? Or is the coaching staff adverse to a quarterback rotation?

Niners Wire: I’d be pretty shocked if Lance played. He was already seeing very limited time before his Week 5 start when Jimmy Garoppolo was out. Then Lance sprained his knee in that game and hasn’t seen the field since. It seems like head coach Kyle Shanahan, who talked all offseason about a two-quarterback system, found a QB rotation a little harder than he expected. Or perhaps Lance didn’t develop as quickly as they’d hoped. My leading theory is Shanahan thought the team would be better so rotating Lance in wouldn’t be as big of a deal. But they’ve struggled and Lance playing would only inflame the public consternation that naturally exists when a team rolls out a mediocre product every week.

Bengals Wire: What’s the injury outlook on Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel? Who steps up if they can’t go?

Niners Wire: Mitchell is out because of a concussion and a knee issue. That’s a significant blow to the 49ers’ backfield because he is by far their most effective running back. Jeff Wilson Jr. is in line to take over as the starter, but he’s not nearly as productive as Mitchell and is averaging fewer than 3.0 yards per carry this season. JaMycal Hasty is healthy as well and should see most of the third-down work.

Samuel is questionable. He didn’t practice until Friday and was limited in that session. Normally I’d lean toward him not playing, but the 49ers have a penchant for pushing guys back into action maybe a little sooner than expected. I lean toward him being on the field. If he’s not, expect a heavy dose of TE George Kittle in the passing game and maybe some Brandon Aiyuk. Kittle had 12 targets last week in Seattle with Samuel out. Aiyuk had six. The rest of the receiving corps had six targets combined vs. the Seahawks.

Bengals Wire: What have the 49ers done differently, if anything, to emerge winners in three of their last four after the 3-5 start?

Niners Wire: They stopped turning the ball over, started generating takeaways, and got back to running the ball effectively. Turnovers are the big key though because this is a team built to play from ahead. Getting down in games and putting the onus on Garoppolo to make more throws works out sometimes, but you can also set your clock to a bad interception or two and a couple missed third-down throws. When the 49ers win the turnover battle, they’re 4-0 this season. They’re 2-6 when they lose or tie in that category with both wins coming against the Lions and Eagles in the first two weeks. That’s the single biggest key to their turnaround over the last four games.

Bengals Wire: Are there any underrated names Bengals fans need to worry about on Sunday?

Niners Wire: Defensive lineman DJ Jones is an excellent player on the interior. He’s No. 93 and will show up two or three times Sunday with an impressive move to notch a pressure or a tackle for loss. The 49ers have a lot of talent on the defensive front, but Jones could be their second-best player there behind DE Nick Bosa.

Free safety Jimmie award is also a really good player who doesn’t get a lot of attention because he’s not a turnover machine. However, there’s a strong chance San Francisco’s corners will be barbecue chicken Sunday vs. this Bengals receiving corps, so Ward’s instincts and range could be a significant factor in whether Cincinnati can connect on big plays down the field.

Bengals Wire: How do you see this one playing out?

Niners Wire: I’m guessing there’ll be a ton of points scored, and I like San Francisco’s chances to keep up in a shootout if Samuel is in uniform. The biggest issue I see though is the 49ers’ secondary against Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins if he plays. Logically I can’t piece together how they get enough stops without a dominant performance from Bosa and the defensive line. I was pretty surprised the 49ers were favored, and I’d be at least a little surprised if they win. Bengals 34, 49ers 30

