Behind Enemy Lines: 11 questions with The Bucs Wire in Week 6

The NFL’s closest thing to the Los Angeles Lakers arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, and as the Buccaneers prepare to take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, we sought out some background on our Week 6 opponent.

We sat down with Luke Easterling of The Bucs Wire for 11 burning questions about Thursday night’s showdown.

1.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

GE: The Bucs are loaded at the wide receiver position. It’s a great problem to have, but how have Byron Leftwich and Tom Brady been able to keep the Big 3 (Evans, Godwin, Brown) happy and consistent?

LE: Leftwich and Brady have both done a great job taking advantage of certain situations and targeting guys at the right time, but a lot of it has just been finding the open man, and that leads to the bigger answer: Ego, or the lack thereof. All three of those guys have bought into team success over individual success in Tampa Bay, and the results are speaking for themselves.

2.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for D.J. Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers during a football game at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

LE: Last week, Darius Slay reminded everyone that he’s still one of the NFL’s best corners. That said, do the Eagles have the kind of talent elsewhere in the secondary to hang with Tampa Bay’s vast array of aerial weapons?

GE: Thursday’s scenario has probably been the best-kept secret of the week from a game-planning standpoint. Slay will likely travel with both Godwin and Mike Evans at times, depending on who has the hot hand. Steven Nelson is battled tested and will see his share of time on Godwin and Evans as well. The wildcard in the scenario is Avonte Maddox’s ability to match up with Antonio Brown without any help. Such a scenario would allow Philadelphia to play more man coverage on the backend, without the threat of Rob Gronkowski scorching the middle of the field. If Jonathan Gannon can get pressure on Tom Brady without sacrificing his linebackers, the Eagles could hang around on Thursday night.

3.

. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Speaking of positive problems, What do Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette, and Giovani Bernard bring to an already explosive offense? Who makes that position group go?

LE: Fournette has really taken over as the lead back on early downs, and even given them some quality reps in passing situations, both as a receiver out of the backfield and as a pass protector. Jones has gotten a few opportunities, and may still be the most talented and explosive of the group, but he’s clearly taken a back seat to Fournette in terms of volume as the season has progressed. Bernard has been a key addition as a third-down back, as is evidenced by his pair of touchdown receptions over the past three weeks.

4.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LE: Beating Tom Brady starts with creating consistent pressure, but opponents have struggled in that department this season. What will the Eagles do to make sure they can get to Brady early and often?

GE: Jonathan Gannon has started game planning to the strength of his defense over the past week and that means you’ll see a ton of Josh Sweat at defensive, Tarron Jackson at defensive end, and Genard Avery at Sam linebacker. Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave will eat up three to four blockers as a duo, leaving Sweat, Barnett, and Milton Williams as the key players in igniting pressure early and often.

5.

GE: Tampa has an outstanding defense that returned every starter. Where can Philadelphia find positive matchups to exploit, and whom should Jalen Hurts avoid at all costs?

LE: The Bucs returned everyone on paper, but injuries have ravaged that defense. Lavonte David, Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Antoine Winfield Jr. are all out of the lineup Thursday night, and Jason Pierre-Paul (listed as questionable) is playing through multiple injuries. Hurts will want to run away from Devin White and toward Kevin Minter (David’s replacement), and he’ll want to throw away from Jamel Dean and target the other Tampa Bay corners who have been thrust into the starting lineup.

6.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LE: Jalen Hurts pushed former No. 2 pick, Carson Wentz, out of the starting QB job last year, and has a unique skill set that challenges opposing defenses in many different ways. What kind of problems will he create for a banged-up Tampa Bay defense?

GE: His ability to escape the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield will be huge for an Eagles offense missing key players along the offensive line as well. Tampa will likely have to take one defender away as a spy, allowing more room in the middle for Zach Ertz and Jack Stoll. Nick Sirianni’s insistence on RPOs every play means Hurts will apply pressure on each play, regardless of the run-pass option.

7.

GE: What makes Tristan Wirfs so special, and will he eventually become a left tackle?

LE: Wirfs is just an elite player in every way, something that was obviously heading into the 2020 NFL draft. The Bucs stole him at No. 13 overall, and he’s played at an All-Pro level from the jump. He’s obviously talented enough to play either tackle spot, but the myth of prioritizing left tackle over right tackle has started to disappear in today’s NFL, as NFL defenses continue to move their best pass rushers around.

8.

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LE: The Eagles are dealing with injuries and absences along the offensive line. How will they keep one of the NFL’s most formidable defensive fronts from wrecking this game?

GE: Jordan Mailata struggled at right tackle against Haason Reddick on Sunday, and his play on Thursday night will be key to the Eagles passing game having sustained success. Landon Dickerson is improving at left guard, and Jack Driscoll has proven to be solid in relief at right guard. I think you’ll see Philadelphia avoid testing the Bucs star defensive tackle vita Vea, choosing to employ quick-hitting running plays.

9.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Tom Brady just dropped 400 yards and 5 touchdowns on the Dolphins. How does he do and how long will he continue this pace?

LE: Nobody thought he’d still be doing it at this point, so it’s hard to put an expiration date on the GOAT’s ability to raise his game and play at a high level. When he’s doing things he’s never done before, still, that tells you everything you need to know. His ability to take care of his body and commit to excellence in every way continues to prove that he can play until he doesn’t want to anymore, and who knows when that will happen.

10.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Kenneth Gainwell #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Mike Hughes #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

GE: We know the big names, but who are the under-the-radar players (one on each side of the ball) who could be the X-Factors in this game for the Eagles?

GE: On offense, Kenneth Gainwell will a player to watch in the passing game. Up until Week 5, the rookie running back from Memphis had started to cut into Miles Sanders’s snaps and he’ll be key for Jalen Hurts as a safety valve. On defense, a punter is a defensive coordinator’s best friend and Arryn Siposs has been huge for the Eagles this season, and against Carolina alone, Siposs averaged 46.0 yards, with a 39.5-yard net, on six punts, including a 64-yarder that went out of bounds at the Carolina 5.

11. Who wins and why

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

GE: Both teams will enter the contest on four days rest, with the Buccaneers having to get on a plane. Upsets aren’t unavoidable and the Buccaneers are not the 2007 New England Patriots. Jonathan Gannon shows his coaching chops by outcoaching Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich, as Philadelphia upsets the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday Night Football. Eagles 23, Buccaneers 17.

LE: The injuries on defense will thin the gap between these two teams, and Hurts is the kind of playmaker the Bucs typically struggle to stop in terms of opposing quarterbacks. Tampa Bay has given up yards and points to talented offenses so far this season, and Thursday night will be no exception. The Eagles’ performance in Week 5 proved what they’re capable of defensively, as well, but the Bucs simply have too many weapons on offense. They’re executing a strong balance between the run and pass right now, and Brady’s presence is always a trump card. Bucs 34, Eagles 27.

