Behind Enemy Lines: 10 questions with The Giants Wire for Week 16

The Eagles and Giants are a few hours away from kickoff and to help get fans primed for the huge matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, we brought an expert from the G-Men.

Dan Benton is the managing editor of The Giants Wire and Sunday provided the perfect backdrop for ten intense questions surrounding the rivalry and the upcoming Week 16 beatdown.

GE: 1. Daniel Jones is done for the year after suffering a neck injury. Break down his strengths and weaknesses at this point? Why should Giants fans feel confident in his future at the position?

DB: I think Jones’ weakness is obvious: He tries to do too much too often and needs to trust others to make plays. It’s nearly impossible to play behind an O-Line that bad so his hesitancy is understandable. But at times, it’s to a fault. Throw the ball away, slide properly, don’t dive head-first into seven defenders. That sort of stuff. On the opposite side of the coin, Jones has a strong arm, throws a great deep ball, can scramble and take off, is accurate enough… They should be excited to see him play with even average personnel around him.

DB: Since the Giants and Eagles last met, Philly has reeled off two straight and look like a much more competent team. What’s changed in recent weeks?

Erby: I think Week 12 was more about an off day for Jalen Hurts at quarterback, coupled with Miles Sanders re-injuring his ankle. From a defensive standpoint, Philadelphia played well, held the Giants to 70-yards rushing, and had multiple opportunities to win or at least tie the game down the stretch. Just a bad game for a quarterback who was essentially playing the 16th game of his career.

GE: 2. Speaking of quarterbacks. Jake Fromm is set to start against Philadelphia. Break down what he brings to the Giants’ offense. Should Eagles fans be scared?

DB: I honestly couldn’t tell you. I don’t think many could. That’s part of the excitement about this game for Giants fans. They’re a bad team and everyone knows they’re a bad team. Fromm is just something different. A weird divine prayer that hopefully turns into something. Anything. He doesn’t have the strongest arm, but he’s willing to launch 50-50 balls to his receivers. Jones and Glennon weren’t. Should the Eagles and their fans fear that? Unpredictability can be dangerous.

DB: How does Philly combat a Patrick Graham defense that limited them to 4-of-13 on third- and fourth-down and held them to just seven points in Week 12?

GE: Simply run the Giants out of the building. No disrespect, but the Eagles amassed over 200-plus rushing yards in the first matchup, with Jalen Hurts, Boston Scott, and Miles Sanders all amassing over 60-yard rushing. Add in the return of Jordan Howard, coupled with a renewed focus on targeting DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

GE: 3. Saquon Barkley is due for a huge game. Could Sunday provide the backdrop against an Eagles defense that can be susceptible to talented running backs?

DB: If the Giants were to dominate on the ground, I think it may come via Devontae Booker. He’s undeniably running the ball more effectively this season and Barkley remains hobbled by an ankle injury. That’s not to say Saquon can’t go off — that’s always possible — I would just bet more on a solid all-around day from Booker than a sudden breakout game from Barkley.

DB: After the Eagles deliberately tanked last year, there’s some irony in the Giants essentially controlling Philly’s playoff fate. Do the Eagles and their fans feel confident knowing the Giants won’t tank like Philly did?

Eagles fans don’t concern themselves with the Giants, especially a team that’s 4-10 and if not for a Jalen Hurts meltdown four weeks ago, would have nothing to gloat about. Philadelphia’s players are approaching the next three weeks with an “everything matters” mentality passed down from Fletcher Cox, and I think you’ll see the Eagles look to take out about one year’s worth of frustration and trash-talking on the Giants Sunday.

GE: 4. What potential General Manager can return the Giants to NFC prominence?

Isn’t that the million-dollar question? I think the honest answer is one that has complete control of things. That won’t be the case with whoever comes after Dave Gettleman, as the Giants seem firmly committed to Joe Judge. And Judge to Daniel Jones. That means Kevin Abrams is likely in line next and the whole lot gets fired next year if the team fails. Ask me again in 365 days (sorry, Giants fans).

DB: Nick Sirianni is currently in COVID-19 protocols and may not be on the sidelines this Sunday. How do the Eagles combat that issue?

GE: Nick Sirianni’s close friend is Kevin Patullo and he’ll assume head coaching duties, while also handling his normal duties as the pass game coordinator. Shane Steichen and Patullo will manage the play-calling duties together, and it’ll be an overall group approach to maintaining the game plan.

Update: Coach Sirianni was cleared from COVID-19 protocols on Saturday and will coach on Sunday.

GE: 5. Who wins and why?

I don’t think this needs a whole lot of fluff or anything. Fromm brings a level of uncertainty…a very minimal level of uncertainty. It’s not enough to miraculously save one of the bottom three offenses in football. Eagles 24, Giants 13

DB: Who are some players that under-performed in Week 12 that must step up and play better against the Giants in Week 16?

GE: Without a doubt, everything starts with Jalen Hurts. Hurts has to improve on his 14-of-31 passing, and a more efficient outing on Sunday will hopefully trickle down to DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, who both combined for three total catches for 22-yards in the first matchup. Expect to see more of the Hurts fans saw against Washington, with much-improved ball placement and pocket presence while making his reads.

