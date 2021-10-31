Behind Enemy Lines: 10 questions with The Lions Wire in Week 8

It’s Eagles game day, and Philadelphia has traveled to Detroit to face a winless Lions team looking forward to Sunday’s matchup.

The Eagles have been inconsistent on both sides of the ball and their inability to corral opposing running backs bodes well for D’Andre Swift having a monster day.

With kickoff less than an hour away, we sat down with Jeff Risdon, managing editor of The Lions Wire, for five questions about Week 8.

1. Eagles Wire

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to inside linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half against Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

1. This contest features two rookie head coaches and we’d like to know the early returns on Dan Campbell? Is he in over his head with this job?

Most fans are thrilled with Campbell, though there is a vocal minority who still view him as something of a buffoon. The most important part is the players, and they absolutely love him. The holdover players from the prior regime have been very vocal about their support and love for Campbell after the crap they went through under Matt Patricia.

Campbell is learning some things on the fly. He’s been aggressive in game-calling situations but sometimes it gets away from him. But the player development, the game-planning, the professionalism, the respect for the players, that’s all going incredibly well.

2. Lions Wire

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2. The Eagles, like the Lions, have a rookie head coach. What are the early returns on Nick Sirianni?

Story continues

Sirianni seems to have less benefit of the doubt than Campbell does nationally and that’s unfortunate. I don’t believe he’s in over his head, but he is a head coach working for a GM and owner that has a huge say in the organization’s offensive approach and desire to have a big named quarterback on the roster. He’s not the most polished public speaker and that adds to the national perception that Sirianni’s clueless or some high school coach. He’s knowledgeable about offense and his players follow him, so that speaks to his charisma and ability to lead.

3. Eagles Wire

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) reacts to a play against Los Angeles Rams during the second half at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

2. Jared Goff has the look of a guy in place as a stop-gap quarterback. I’m overexaggerating his struggles? Can Goff replicate Matthew Stafford as a franchise-type quarterback for a rebuilding Lions organization?

Goff has been underwhelming, to be kind. He has the lowest air yards per attempt of any regular starter and it’s not an accident. Goff reads the field short-to-long and he doesn’t trust his receivers well. Granted he’s playing with a receiving corps that lacks depth and high-end talent, but Goff has been more of the problem in the first seven weeks than his receivers have been in the passing game.

4. Lions Wire

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay remains popular with a lot of Lions fans. How is the cornerback playing in Philadelphia?

Slay is reinvigorated and still playing at a high level. He’s embraced a true leadership role, he’s shown versatility in Jonathan Gannon’s zone scheme, while most importantly, shutting down some of the NFL’s top pass catchers when assigned to them.

5. Eagles Wire

Lions running back D’Andre Swift misses a pass from quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of the Lions’ 28-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

3. Detroit is starting to utilize D’Andre Swift in a way that Eagles fans would like to see Miles Sanders used. How good can Swift be and will he be the Lions’ feature back going forward?

Swift often gets compared to Alvin Kamara and it’s easy to see why. He’s not as sudden as Kamara but they have the same style and skills–really good outside-the-tackles runner, great in space, excellent receiving skills.

The Lions start Jamaal Williams and he’s been the better overall runner. Swift and Williams are better together and they both buy into sharing the role. Given Swift’s durability issues, it’s a smart way for the Lions to go forward.

6. Lions Wire

3. What is one matchup that really concerns you about the Lions?

D’Andre Swift matched up against the Eagles linebackers is a concern and will likely decide Sunday’s outcome. Swift is among the top dual-threat running backs in the NFL and Philadelphia struggles against every running back on every team. I’d expect Duce Staley and OC Anthony Lynn to design plays with the expectation of putting Eagles linebackers on an island.

7. Eagles Wire

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) runs against Los Angeles Rams after making a catch during the second half at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

4. The Lions’ pass game lacks a big name outside of tight end T.J. Hockenson. Tell us more about the Lions’ skill position player. Who is the under-the-radar player to watch?

Hockenson is definitely the top receiving weapon. He and Swift should see the most targets. Hockenson doesn’t have the downfield speed of some of the other top TEs but he’s physical and reliable.

Kalif Raymond has stepped up as the top wide receiver. Raymond is tiny–think Marquise Brown–but he can fly and he’s got great hands. He’s been more open than Goff has been willing to throw him the ball. That did change some last week and the hope is Goff continues to build confidence in throwing to Raymond.

8. Lions Wire

(AP Photo/David Becker)

Where is one area where the Eagles have an advantage in this game?

At cornerback, where Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, and Avonte Maddox should be able to contain Detroit’s trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, and Quintez Cephus.

9. Eagles Wire

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) warms up before the Los Angeles Rams game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

5. Who wins and why?

If the two teams that played last week show up in Detroit, the Lions blow the doors off the Eagles. But that was true for the Lions when they played the Bears and that was a flat effort from the Lions in a bad loss.

I still like the Lions to get their first win. The TE/RB package on offense goes right at where the Eagles’ defense struggles and the Detroit OL is still playing really well even without its two best players, Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow. The Lion handled Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields as runners very effectively, so they’re prepared as well as can be expected for what Jalen Hurts offers. Lions by 6.

10. Lions Wire

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and assistant Duce Staley watch action against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Who wins and why?

I picked Detroit to win this game before the season, but I felt it again due to a hangover from a huge win over the Raiders. Philadelphia is retooling and the best rebuild is two top-five picks in the draft. The Lions are improving, Jared Goff loves to play Philly and Duce Staley gets his revenge.

1

1