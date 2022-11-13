Behind enemy line: Eagles Q&A preview with Eagles Wire

The Washington Commanders [4-5] play the Philadelphia Eagles [8-0] on Monday night in Philadelphia. It is a rematch from Week 3, when the Eagles defeated the Commanders 24-8.

Since that time, a lot has changed for the Commanders. The defense is now among the best, and there is a new quarterback. Taylor Heinicke, who started for Washington against the Eagles in Week 17 last season, is back under center in place of the injured Carson Wentz.

To preview this NFC East battle, we caught up with Eagles Wire managing editor Glenn Erby, who provided us with some outstanding insight on the unbeaten Eagles.

What did the Texans do that they were able to run the ball effectively?

Glenn Erby: Houston did an excellent job of utilizing a two-tight-end system and zone-blocking schemes that allowed Dameon Pierce to hit the hole, make a cut and run. Houston also did an excellent job taking advantage of the Philadelphia defensive front without rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the lineup.

Jalen Hurts has been sacked 22 times. Is there a weakness on the Eagles' offensive line, or is that more of a function of Hurts scrambling to make something happen?

Erby: That’s purely Hurts holding onto the ball too long at times and a few blown coverages up front. The Jordan Mailata two-sack performance against the Texans was more about tempo and blown calls from the coaching staff. Philadelphia has the NFL’s top offensive line, they rarely allow more than four or five actual pass rush pressures a game.

Is Hurts the key to stopping Philly’s run game?

Erby: The key to stopping the Eagles’ rushing attack is getting depth and a push on the defensive line while having dominant figures up front. Philadelphia will move away from the running game if they find a mismatch in the passing game or are dealing with an injury. You’ll have more success stopping the Eagles’ rushing attack if you can contain Hurts in the RPO game, but his rushing attempts this season are down, allowing Miles Sanders to have the most productive nine-game stretch of his career on the ground.

How would you view the Eagles' defense overall since the last time they played the Commanders? Where are the Eagles most vulnerable, in your opinion?

Erby: Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s top defenses, and they’ve improved against the pass while showing some weakness in the run game. The Eagles struggle to stop the run without Jordan Davis, and even when they are in perfect position, Philadelphia is among the worst tackling teams in the NFL.

Prediction

Erby: Philadelphia has a point to prove, and they’ll look to send a loud message to the league with a resounding three-touchdown win.

