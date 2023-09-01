Behind dominant opening half, Mason football takes down DeWitt in showdown

DEWITT — An experienced cast of players who have been part of plenty of success the last several years have fueled the all-time high expectations for the Mason football team this season.

And it was several of those players who delivered on their first big stage of the season to help the Bulldogs show the preseason hype was warranted and why this season can be another special one for the program.

AJ Martel made his mark in all facets during a fast start while helping Mason to a 42-23 road victory over DeWitt In a showdown featuring teams that reached the Division 3 state semifinals last season and own the most victories in Greater Lansing since the start of 2021.

“That’s a great DeWitt team,” Mason quarterback Cason Carswell said. “Coming out and beating them — I mean that’s huge.”

Mason celebrates after defeating DeWitt on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at DeWitt High School.

Martel, who was on the field as a freshman in the 2020 playoffs when the Bulldogs last faced DeWitt, had several big plays while helping the Mason race out to a big early advantage.He returned a punt for a touchdown, had an interception at the 1-yard line and also had a touchdown run while helping the Bulldogs open the contest with 35 unanswered points.

“He was so outstanding on so many facets,” Mason coach Gary Houghton said. “He was just big for us.”

Martel’s punt return was 92 yards for a touchdown in the middle stages of the opening quarter and pushed the Bulldog lead to 13-0. He added a short TD run in the early portion of the second quarter and followed by ending a promising DeWitt drive with an interception at the 1-yard line.

That interception turned into points as Mason went 99 yards the other way for a touchdown to go up 35-0 with 3:45 left in the opening half.

“I just did my job the best I could and trusted my guys and we got it done,” Martel said of his impact.

Mason's AJ Martel runs for a touchdown against DeWitt during the third quarter on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at DeWitt High School.

Martel finished with 143 yards rushing and two TDs, Carswell threw for 170 yards and two scores and added a rushing touchdown for Mason (2-0). Tyler Baker had three catches for 118 yards and a TD and 11 tackles, while Kaleb Parrish recorded 10 tackles for the Bulldogs.

Fighting through adversity

The big game wasn’t the only thing on the mind of Mason players, who went through a challenging and emotional week with the deaths of students Amanda Blue and Lily Klages in a car crash early Saturday morning.

A moment of silence was held prior to the game and students from both Mason and DeWitt sported blue and green to honor both. Blue and green balloons were released to the sky during the second half.

Mason's Owen Adaway wears a tribute to Amanda Blue and Lily Klages, the Mason teens who were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning, during the game against DeWitt on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at DeWitt High School.

The loss of both students put things in perspective for players and further helped Mason come together.

“Obviously there’s competition in practice, but I think it got a little too far sometimes,” Martel said. “We saw life varies so we decided we’re going to stop, embrace each other, lift each other up. I think that showed on the field.

“We made mistakes. Instead of turning on each other or quitting each other it was like, hey, you’re good. We were giving high fives and helping each other up. I had a missed interception and they caught a ball. The next play was an interception by Cole Ries and he has my back. I think just sticking together, working together allowed us to play well.”

Turnovers again costly for Panthers

DeWitt's Rece Baker, left, runs for a gain as Mason's Tyler Baker makes the tackle during the third quarter on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at DeWitt High School.

DeWitt (1-1) overcame three early turnovers last week while rallying to knock off Haslett. The Panthers were plagued by turnovers in the opening half once again Thursday, which were among the things that hurt as they suffered a rare home loss.

The Panthers lost a fumble on their second offensive play that helped set the stage for Mason’s first score. Martel and Ries each had interceptions in the opening half – both coming inside Mason’s 10-yard line. Ries also had an interception to close the game.

DeWitt has committed seven turnovers in the opening two weeks of the season. The Panthers have a bye week to regroup before opening CAAC Blue play against East Lansing (0-2) at home Sept. 15.

More: Sign up for LSJ high school sports newsletter so you'll always know the score

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Mason football starts strong in big road win over DeWitt