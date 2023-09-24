Behind the decision Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz has to make on Darius Robinson

For the first time in a decade, Missouri football has started 4-0. That record is indicative of how far the Tigers have come in a calendar year.

Still, with a new season, there come difficult decisions. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is faced with one after a quarter of his 2023 season has come and gone.

Here's what Drinkwitz said after Missouri started 4-0 after beating Memphis.

On the trust he puts into his players

In the first half, Cody Schrader, the sure-handed running back, fumbled. Memphis got the fumble and took a 10-7 lead.

Drinkwitz didn't waver. He kept feeding the St. Louis native. He finished with 123 yards rushing. That trust paid off with a game-sealing 37-yard touchdown run.

"There's nobody more disappointed in himself than Cody," Drinkwitz said. "For us, it's about encouraging him. Let him know we believe in him. Let him know when the game's on the line, we're going to put him in there. He is a hard, physical runner, and again, he rushed for another 120 yards."

Another player he trusted is true freshman tight end Jordon Harris.

Harris, who has only been playing football for a few years, came in and did his job for MU's offense even though he didn't catch a pass. That was an important job.

"Jordan Harris, true freshman, having to play a lot this week with Brett being out, they're bringing an edge pressure," Drinkwitz said. "He's gotta alert the pressure, execute a call, he's gotta relay that information down to the rest of the offensive lineman, and he does it perfectly. And we execute versus a pressure, which is something that's hard to do."

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz attempts to quiet the neutral crowd during MU's game against Memphis at the Dome at America's Center on Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo.

On the team's 4-0 start

This year, Missouri is 4-0 for the first time since the 2013 season.

Missouri won the SEC East that year.

Last season, Missouri didn't win its fourth game until the upset of No. 25 South Carolina in late October. This season, win four comes with one week until September ends. Still, that was all 2022.

"That's last year," Drinkwitz said. "I'll just say this: our team, they're very much committed to each other. They've faced some adversity and fought, and they have a belief in each other, right? And last year we faced some adversity, some really tough deals, and it just didn't go our way."

It's clear this season has the potential to massively change the direction for MU's football program. Drinkwitz credited the team's resolve.

"That's life, and I think you got to have resolve and keep the faith and keep pushing forward and keep your head up knowing that good things will happen," Drinkwitz said "That's what you're seeing right now. You see guys that have been in those tight games before, but they believe in each other. They don't panic, they just keep fighting. I think that's a maturity of our team."

On the decision with Darius Robinson

Darius Robinson, a defensive captain and one of the best players on MU's defense, was in street clothes after halftime. Drinkwitz addressed Robinson's injury and the issue that comes with it.

"Darius his back battling a calf, a strained calf, that has really plagued him," Drinkwitz said. "He keeps trying to go and then at some point in the game always it gives out on him, which he gave out in the fourth quarter last week. This week it gave out in the first quarter."

Missouri defensive tackle Darius Robinson looks on during MU's game against Memphis at the Dome at America's Center on Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo.

This leads to a decision the coaches have to make. Do they shut Robinson down so he can get healthy, and risk a production hole in the defense, or have him play through it?

That decision will have to come.

"We're going have to make a decision on do we rest him and get back or we let him keep fighting," Drinkwitz said. "Ultimately, we'll have to make that decision pretty quick."

On starting the game with an onside kick

Missouri, going for the big chips to start the game, attempted an onside kick to start the game.

MU got the onside kick, but it was called back due to a penalty. Drinkwitz's response as to why he decided to go for that play?

"It was there," Drinkwitz said. "Everybody thinks I'm not aggressive, so I figured I'd show y'all how to play aggressive."

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Behind the decision Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz has to make with Darius Robinson