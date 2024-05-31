Behind close doors 'derailing' growth of game

The Chiefs' bizarre offseason rolls on.
Brandon McManus allegedly sexually assaulted two flight attendants on the team's charter flight to London for a game last season.
Kelce addressed Butker's comments on this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
A high school security guard won $12 million judgement after alleging Shilo Sanders broke his neck in 2015.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his blueprint for conquering the final days of Week 6.
Drew Gordon played all over Europe after a college career at UCLA and New Mexico.
Prescott's contract is set to expire following the 2024 season.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.