Behind career nights for Markkanen and LaVine, Bulls' buy-in is evident: 'Maybe it's starting to sink in' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Oh, what a difference 77 days can make.

Eleven weeks ago the Boston Celtics handed the Bulls their worst home loss in 53 seasons. There's never a good time for a 56-point drubbing, but it was the opening act for the wild 72-hour period that included a near-mutiny by a handful of players after Jim Boylen called for a Sunday practice following the back-to-back set.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If that wild three-day span was the rock bottom moment for the Boylen era Bulls, Saturday's victory over those same Celtics, on the second half of a back to back no less, was the peak. Following a hard fought road win in Orlando against a surging Magic team, the Bulls continued to show semblance of a team on the rise by taking it to a 37-win Celtics team in a 126-116 win, their third consecutive victory.

The highlights of the night were career-highs in points for both Zach LaVine (42) and Lauri Markkanen (35), who combined for 77 points on 59 percent shooting against the No. 4 defense and a Celtics team that two days earlier held the league-best Bucks to 98 points. They became the first Bulls duo to each tally 35 or more points since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in 1996.

Though they won't flirt with 80 combined points each night, this is what it was supposed to look like all season. Markkanen missing 10 weeks with the elbow sprain halted what could have been an entire year meshing and jelling with LaVine as the Bulls' 1-2 punch.

Story continues

But the duo is making up for lost time in a big way. Including Saturday's win, LaVine is now averaging 26.6 points on 55 percent shooting over his last six games, and Markkanen has contributed 25.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in that span. It's not a coincidence that the Bulls are 4-2 in that stretch, by far their best of the season.

"It's a really good feeling because we're starting to understand each other's games well," LaVine said. "Even at points of the game if he's hot and I'm hot, we understand that we can still help each other get shots because there's so much attention on either one of us at a time. We're going to be a good 1-2 punch."

LaVine and Markkanen have been the driving force behind a Bulls team that looks entirely different than it did even two months ago. There were more ugly nights for Boylen's team after that 56-point home loss – losses to Sacramento, Golden State, Denver and Atlanta stick out – but the effects of that one specifically acted as a turning point for the young team trying to understand their new head coach.

"We are a different team than we were at that time. There's been a lot to do about that situation," Boylen said before the game. "I was brought in to effect change. That was a moment that I thought we changed the most. Although it wasn't pleasant it was necessary, and I feel in my heart we're seeing the benefits of that situation now."

Still, it's important to remember that the Boylen era was less than a week old when the Celtics took it to the Bulls in early December. As they began to buy in more to what Boylen was selling, they were still dealing with new schemes, new terminology and a new mind set. Injuries to Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Bobby Portis and LaVine had halted potential chemistry that needed time to simmer. The last six games have produced results that could be a jumping off point for the rebuild.

"The only way you can fight through it is to come together," Markkanen said. "That's what we've been doing. We demand greatness from each other every day and I'm just glad to see results.

"Our confidence is sky-high. We come together every day, we're more of a together team. It's good to see results coming through because every day we're going at it."

The Bulls now have the league's No. 2 offense over their last nine games, and in that span they've played five defenses ranked in the top-10 in efficiency. The defense is still a work in progress but the foundation of the rebuild is beginning to harden. Their next step is to make it into something consistent, which they'll have a chance to do over the next 22 games without worsening their Lottery odds all that much.

It could have all come crashing down back in early December, and almost did. But a 66-point swing and a victory later, the Bulls look like they're buying in to what Boylen is selling and are taking the next step of a rebuild in rather impressive fashion.

"We're playing for each other. We're trying to raise each other up. We're honoring the things we've worked on. We're getting the most out of our practices. We're focused when it's time to be focused," Boylen said. "Maybe it's starting to sink in."