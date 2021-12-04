Behind the box score: Hogs’ two best players lead the charge against Little Rock

Arkansas dismantled Little Rock on Saturday, 93-78, with a number of Razorbacks players contributing.

The visiting Trojans were making their first-ever trip to Bud Walton Arena and were clearly the inferior of the two teams. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman mixed up his usual rotations in favor of some new looks and the Hogs made it work.

Little Rock, which was picked to finished middle of the Sun Belt pack, simply had no answer for Arkansas’ size and speed. Five Hogs players scored in double figures led by Au’Diese Toney, who had 16 of his 18 in the first half, and JD Notae, who had 16 of his 18 in the second half.

Stanley Umude, Devo Davis and Chris Lykes also scored in double figures for the Razorbacks.

1. A complete player

Arkansas guard Au’Diese Toney (5) celebrates after hitting a 3-point shot against Northern Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Coach Eric Musselman’s position-less basketball style has been a perfect fit for Au’Diese Toney, the Pittsburgh transfer. For the most part, Toney plays the 4-spot, ostensibly a power forward, though such a position isn’t terribly applicable on many teams anymore. Toney, by the way, is 6-foot-6 and listed as a guard.

But he’s a machine in the paint. Toney scored 18 points on 6 of 7 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds against Little Rock on Saturday. For the season, he’s shooting 69% from the floor.

2. 3-pointers just may not be Arkansas' thing

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Arkansas entered the Little Rock game 305th in Division I in 3-point percentage, making shots from a deep at a 29% clip. Against the Trojans, Arkansas shot 6 of 20 beyond the arc, increasing the percentage, albeit only marginally.

Last year the Razorbacks shot 33.2 percent from 3-point range. The difference may not seem significant via the percentages, but the ranking in 2020-21 was closer to the middle of Division as opposed to in the bottom 50.

The only SEC team shooting worse from deep than Arkansas this year is Missouri.

3. Instead they want to run

Nov 9, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Chris Lykes (11) leads a fast break against the Mercer Bears during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 74-61. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The counter to Arkansas’ deficiency shooting the 3-pointer is its efficiency running the break. The guard-heavy team prefers an up-and-down style and it was showcased against Little Rock.

The Razorbacks outscored the visitors 21-5 on the break notched 23 points of Trojans turnovers, many of which came from live-ball play.

4. Take Not(a)e

Nov 9, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots in the second half against the Mercer Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 74-61. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

JD Notae entered the game against Little Rock as the leading scorer in the SEC, averaging 18.1 points per game. He finished with that exact mark on Saturday.

It wasn’t bad, though. Notae, who had only made 6 of his last 34 shots from 3-point range didn’t force the issue. He took 13 shots, making 7, providing him with his best second best shooting percentage of the season.

5. Davis coming alive

Nov 28, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) goes up for a dunk during the second half against the Pennsylvania Quakers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Point guard Devo Davis was one of the biggest reasons Arkansas made it as far into the NCAA Tournament as it did last year, finishing in the Elite Eight. But the sophomore’s start to this season was middling at best. Until the last two games, anyway.

Davis sat a large chunk of the second half with four fouls and still finished with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added seven assists and four rebounds. He’s now played his best two games of the season in back-to-back contests.

