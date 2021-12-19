Behind the box score: Hogs’ struggles are very real

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is waiting. Arkansas fans are waiting.

But through 11 games, little has changed with the Razorbacks. The excuse, which is legitimate, that the Razorbacks, with their six new rotation players, need time to gel is running short on time. SEC play begins December 29 against Mississippi State and the issues linger.

Arkansas fell Saturday night in North Little Rock to Hofstra, a team picked fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association, 89-81. The Hogs were outplayed in almost every facet, much like they were last time out against Oklahoma in a 22-point loss.

Arkansas had opened the season with 10 straight wins, but with two losses in a row, it will not find itself ranked when the polls are released Monday.

So what went wrong against the Pride? Almost everything. But here are five key takeaways.

1. Shooting is a negative

Nov 9, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots in the second half against the Mercer Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 74-61. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas isn’t just a poor shooting team from 3-point range, they’re a poor shot-taking team from 3-point range. In fact, the latter creates the former.

The Hogs were 320th in Division I in 3-point shooting entering the game. There are only 350 teams in Division (note: this exact wording is coming up again soon, so advanced apologies).

And while the 12 of 31 mark against Hofstra was good, being outscored in the paint 44-26 is going to unacceptable to Musselman.

2. Defending opponents' shooting even more negative

Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Omar Silverio (15) shoots a three point shot in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) defends at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas entered the game 318th in Division in defending the 3-pointer. There are only 350 teams in Division I.

Story continues

Hofstra didn’t set the nets on fire, per se, but an 7 of 22 night was enough to put the pressure on the Razorbacks. What’s worse, as mentioned above, was how efficient the Pride were on the inside: they shot 56% inside the arc. They also made each of their last seven shots from the field in crunch time.

3. Lack of a pure point guard

Dec 1, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) passes the ball past Central Arkansas Bears guard Collin Cooper (14) as guard Eddy Kayouloud (13) looks on during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Devo Davis’ rise to stardom last year in the NCAA Tournament has been more of a roller-coaster ride this season. A slow start was countered by a torrid run, but mostly in regards to points.

It isn’t all on Davis, who hasn’t played point guard all season. But Arkansas’ assist-to-turnover ratio against Hofstra was unsatisfactory. The Hogs committed 15 turnovers – leading to 22 Pride points – and had just 17 assists.

4. Old teammate kills on glass

Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) talks to his team during the first half against the Hofstra Pride at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Abayomi Iyiola played two seasons with the Razorbacks. In that time, he played a total of two minutes in one game, in large part due to a knee injury. He transferred to Hofstra in the offseason and has quickly established himself as a starter.

Against his former team Saturday, Iyiola scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Pride. In all, Hofstra, outrebounded Arkansas 40-33.

5. Inconsistency

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) gets tangled up with Hofstra forward Abayomi Iyiola (35) as they fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Perhaps Arkansas’ biggest problem Saturday night was a microcosm of the season. The team remains wildly inconsistent.

Only once this season has Arkansas been able to put a team away in the first half, even with the sub-par competition the Hogs have faced. They relied on big runs during most wins. When those runs don’t come, they’re in trouble.

The only one they had Saturday was when they were trailing by 14 point. In fact, Hofstra’s 10-run near the end of the game proved to be a difference-maker.

1

1