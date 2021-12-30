Behind the box score: Giveaways and glass haunt Arkansas in loss

Teams that are short-handed don’t have a lot of room for error.

Arkansas was both short-handed and error-prone against Mississippi State in both teams’ SEC opener on Wednesday, falling 81-68.

The Razorbacks were without leading scorer JD Notae and forward Kamani Johnson. The school announced before the game that Notae would miss because of illness and Johnson was indefinitely suspended because of an undisclosed reason.

The game against the Bulldogs likely would have been a bit different with them.

Instead, Arkansas struggled on the glass, where Johnson would have helped, and struggled with turnovers and getting to the free-throw line, where Notae would have helped.

Mississippi State’s win was its seventh in its last eight games against Arkansas. The Razorbacks return to Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday to host Vanderbilt.

Here are five reasons behind the box score for Arkansas’ loss on Wednesday.

1. Stalled out

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) against Hofstra during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas had been used to getting out and going on the fast break. Their athleticism was the biggest reason for their double-digit wins in the nonconference season. Mississippi State was having none of it. The Hogs didn’t have a single bucket on the fast break in the first half and ultimately had just seven.

2. Turnovers hurt...a lot

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) gets tangled up with Hofstra forward Abayomi Iyiola (35) as they fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Turnovers in close games can be a difference. When the other team is scoring off nearly all of them, they’re a doom. Arkansas committed 17, which led to an astounding 25 points for Mississippi State.

3. Defensive inefficiency

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) hands the ball to guard JD Notae (1) as UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) attempts to steal during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas announced minutes before the game that Notae would not be playing because of an unspecified illness. He leads the league in steals and provides the aggression for when Devo Davis, Arkansas’ best overall defender, forces teams into mistakes. But without him, Mississippi State shot 46% from the field, at one point midway in the second half making four straight shots and building its lead to 10 with 11:26 to play, ultimately sinking the Razorbacks.

4. Nothing from the line

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Chris Lykes (11) shoots a free throw during the second half against the UNI Panthers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas led the SEC in free throw attempts and makes entering the game. Their guards specialize in penetration and drawing fouls. But Mississippi State, especially its guards, kept Razorbacks players in front of them and didn’t allow much inside. Arkansas shot just 10 of 14 from the free-throw line. MSU was 22 of 28.

5. Glass struggles

Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) talks to his team during the first half against the Hofstra Pride at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas was outrebounded 39 to 31 and lost the second-chance points game 14 to 6 after giving up 15 Mississippi State offensive rebounds.

