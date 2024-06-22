Behind Bayern Munich’s change of strategy with Alphonso Davies as Real Madrid wait

Real Madrid have not moved an inch for Alphonso Davies this summer, beyond contacting the player’s agent again in recent weeks, and they believe that sooner or later, Bayern Munich will deliver the Canadian to them.

Whether that is this season or not remains to be seen. Real Madrid have an agreement on personal terms with Davies, one reached in March, and know that he wants to play for the club. Bayern Munich had been resigned to losing him seemingly, and previously had held the stance that they would not lose him for free next summer, instead looking to sell him this summer.

#FCBayern were set on selling Alphonso Davies this summer if they could not agree a new deal with him, but could now play the long game and try to convince him to stay during next season (Relevo). #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/rRCVzArhG4 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 22, 2024

Los Blancos are willing to spend a maximum of €30-35m on him, while Bayern are demanding €50m. Yet in recent weeks, it has been floated that Bayern could play the long game and try to persuade him to stay during the course of the coming season. That came after the arrival of Vincent Kompany as manager provoked a fresh round of negotiations. Bayern had actually reached an agreement on terms, but Bayern withdrew the offer feeling it was too expensive in the end. Relevo explain that from the Spanish capital, they believe the German giants are trying to stir the pot with their constant changes of tack, either to secure Davies’ stay, or provoke negotiations with Real Madrid for a higher fee.

Certainly based on history, few players back out of an agreement with Real Madrid. Beyond the very exciting project that has been built at the Santiago Bernabeu, players know that in terms of fame and celebrity they reach a different stratosphere with Los Blancos, and hence what they miss out on in terms of money in the contract, they stand a chance of gaining in sponsorship.

Image via ANP via Getty Images