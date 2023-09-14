Behind a barrage of 3s, Connecticut Sun defeat Minnesota Lynx in WNBA playoff game

UNCASVILLE – On the first shot of the WNBA first-round playoff game Wednesday night, the Connecticut Sun’s Tiffany Hayes banked in a 3-pointer.

“Hayes started the game with a banked 3,” Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said sadly. “Yep.”

It was that kind of night for the Sun. The defense clicked. The offense clicked. Three-pointers went in from everywhere, a franchise-record nine in the first half for the Sun.

They shot 53 percent from the 3-point line in a 90-60 victory over the Lynx in front of 5,056 at Mohegan Sun Arena to take a 1-0 lead in the best of three series, which will resume Sunday at 1 p.m. in Uncasville.

“Too many wide open 3s,” Reeve said.

DeWanna Bonner had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Alyssa Thomas added 15 points and 10 assists for the Sun. Rebecca Allen (15 points) hit 5 of 6 3-pointers, Hayes 4 of 6, Ty Harris was 3 for 3. The Sun was 16 for 30 from the 3-point line.

“The way we were moving the ball and taking the shots – I think that’s a big thing we say to our open shooter ‘Let it fly,’” Harris said. “So we really made the most of whatever their rotations were.”

Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 16 points and Napheesa Collier had 14. Minnesota had 19 turnovers, which led to 30 Sun points.

“It seemed like we were surprised by Connecticut’s aggression for some reason,” Reeve said. “We didn’t see anything we didn’t think we were going to see. We couldn’t handle it and turned it over like crazy. Awfully disappointed.”

The Sun broke open the game in the second quarter, when Harris hit consecutive 3s and Bonner followed suit with two more to give the Sun a 34-26 lead.

“We were something like 5 for 6 from the 3-point line,” White said. “Our defense gave us energy. We moved the ball really well. We made the right plays and the right reads. We didn’t over penetrate, overanalyze. We did a good job of finding our open teammates and knocking down shots.”

Allen hit another 3 right before halftime and the Sun led 46-32 going into the locker room.

“I think once they started – they don’t shoot a lot from there but once they started doing that – there were a couple we said, ‘We’re going to live with those,’” Reeve said. “There were some that we were standing right in front of somebody, six feet off them, kind of dared them to shoot, good shooters, which we just can’t do. They threw a bunch in.”

Harris said it all begins in practice.

“When I tell you we shoot those shots every day, 100 times, it’s just consistency and hard work,” she said. “They tell me all the time, ‘Let it fly.’”

Both White and the players agreed that Wednesday’s effort was one of their most complete games, both offensively and defensively. Five players scored in double figures and the Sun got 23 points off the bench.

“They were locked in,” White said. “It’s do or die time. Our sense of urgency was there.”

Reeve wasn’t thrilled with the three-day layover before the next game.

“Players don’t want to spend two days practicing,” she said. “The playoff schedule really stinks.”

But she added that despite the large margin of defeat, her team was not ready to roll over.

“We’ve gotten smacked before,” she said. “We were 0-6 (to start the season). This team always gets up. We have to figure out some things. Our execution was not where it needs to be to win a playoff game, especially against these guys.”