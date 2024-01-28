Behind 27 points from Tucker DeVries, Drake basketball beat UNI for the third straight time

Drake men’s basketball versus Northern Iowa.

Tucker DeVries versus Bowen Born – two local kids at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference competing for the win. Except, the latter part of this entertaining, in-state rivalry didn’t happen on Saturday.

Born – who hit two buzzer-beating 3-pointers to force two overtimes in the Knapp Center last season – stayed in Cedar Falls and did not travel with the team due to a “general illness.”

Drake's Tucker DeVries shouts in celebration on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at The Knapp Center in Des Moines.

That doesn’t mean this matchup was devoid of excitement.

Between eight lead changes, five ties and several scoring streaks on both sides, Drake pulled off the 77-63 win over Northern Iowa.

Scoring runs by both teams was the difference in this matchup. Drake went on an 8-0 run – and a 15-2 overall run – in the first period to temporarily take the lead. Northern Iowa cut away at the Bulldogs’ advantage to retake the lead before the half.

After scoring seven uninterrupted points at the end of the first, the Panthers outscored Drake 8-0 – increasing their lead to 10 points – in the first 2:44 of the second half.

On trend with the rest of the game, the Bulldogs put together a comeback streak of their own and held the Panthers scoreless for nearly four-and-a-half minutes to get back in the game to retake the lead.

Northern Iowa cut it close, again, but the Bulldogs got hot when it was most needed. Drake went 7-0 over the final 2:04 and outscored the Panthers, 17-2, in the last 4:52. The Bulldogs held UNI scoreless for the final two-and-a-half minutes of the matchup.

Drake (17-4, 8-2 MVC) has won seven of its last eight matchups, including three straight. Northern Iowa drops to 12-9 on the season and 6-4 in league play.

Tucker DeVries shines with 27-point performance against UNI

Big players make big plays in big games.

Tucker DeVries did just that. He finished with 27 points after scoring 19 of that total in the first half. He scored five 3-pointers, added seven rebounds, six assists, a block and a steal.

It isn’t surprising when DeVries steps up in these heated rivalry games against UNI. But the Bulldogs put together a solid performance in the final minutes of the game, and that proved to be the difference maker in this one.

Darnell Brodie continued his upward climb. He scored 11 points — including his 1,000th career point — and added eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Drake's Darnell Brodie, front, reaches for the ball during the tip off on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at The Knapp Center in Des Moines.

There was Kyron Gibson, who scored all six of his points – off two 3-pointers – in the last five minutes of the game. Atin Wright got to the free throw line when his shots weren’t working. Nate Ferguson provided a spark off the bench, and Conor Enright recorded two steals in the second half.

Trey Campbell steps up in Bowen Born’s absence

Which player does Ben Jacobson turn to without the leadership and scoring prowess of Bowen Born?

It was sophomore guard Trey Campbell – a native of Cedar Falls – in this matchup.

Campbell entered Saturday’s game scoring an average of 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He shot 7-of-19 from the field and finished with a team-high 18 points, on top of six rebounds.

