Begley's Mailbag: Why didn't Knicks make any trade deadline moves?

@matt12r (Matt Reichl): What's your thought on the Knicks not making a move at the trade deadline??

We’re almost a week removed from the NBA trade deadline, and I’m still a bit surprised the Knicks didn’t make a trade to open up a rotation spot for Cam Reddish.

Doing so was one of New York’s objectives during the week of the deadline, according to teams in touch with the organization.

The Knicks indeed had conversations about deals involving Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel, among others. But they ultimately stood pat at the deadline.

What does it mean going forward?

The optimist would say that the Knicks believe players like Burks, Fournier and Noel will have more trade value in the future. Or that they believe this group can reel off enough wins over the next seven weeks to qualify for the playoffs.

On the trade value theory: Burks and Noel will be in the final guaranteed years of their respective contracts next season. Fournier will have one more guaranteed year on his deal after next season.

So maybe the club assessed the trade market and declined to move a player like Burks or Fournier at the deadline because they can make a better deal in the future?

In one instance, I know the Knicks decided against moving a veteran with guaranteed money on his deal beyond this season even though they had the opportunity to do so.

In that same instance, it’s logical to assume New York feels it can get more in a future trade of that player.



In another instance, I know that a team talked to the Knicks about the idea of adding a draft pick to one of their veterans in exchange for players who would provide New York some cap relief.

I’m not sure which team shut down the possibility of the deal. But it’s clear that the Knicks – in at least this one instance – were aware they needed to attach their own draft capital to trade one of their veterans.

Again, the optimist would say that the Knicks read the trade deadline market well on Feb. 10 and will either get a better return for some of their veterans in a future trade, or the club will start winning games with the group they have.

The pessimist?

They would say the trade value of the Knicks’ veterans at the deadline reflects how poorly this season has gone.

They would say there is no chance this group – as currently constituted – puts together a run and earns a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. (I’d say that a healthy RJ Barrett and Derrick Rose would give them a decent chance to do so).



The pessimist would also say the trade deadline revealed that New York’s direction is unclear.

The club traded for Reddish in January, sending Kevin Knox and a 2022 protected first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange. But Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks mostly kept Reddish on the bench after the trade. Injuries (to Barrett, Rose, Walker, and others) eventually opened up a rotation spot for him.

If the Knicks ever get fully healthy, Thibodeau and his staff will have to juggle the rotation to find minutes for Reddish.

(The coach would have to remove two players from the rotation he used immediately after Rose’s ankle surgery).

At the same time, if the Knicks are fully healthy and Reddish doesn’t play, it may lead to speculation from opposing teams that the coaching staff and front office aren’t aligned.

Bottom line: Given how things have unfolded, the Knicks need to start winning games this season, or execute a plan in the offseason that yields a competitive team in 2022-23. If neither of those things happen and New York struggles to compete early in the 2022-23 season, there will be increased scrutiny on the front office, coaching staff, and players.

Usually, that means we’re one or two missteps away from another major Knicks shakeup.