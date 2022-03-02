Begley's Mailbag: Will Knicks' Tom Thibodeau ever waive white flag to focus on player development?

Tom Thibodeau at MSG arms outstretched blue Knicks pullover 2021

SNY's Ian Begley will be responding to and breaking down answers to Knicks questions from readers. Here's the latest...

@PlayoffboundNYK: At what point does Thibodeau waive the white flag, realizing that his team's playoff/play-in chances are finished and play the young guys? Or does that not happen?

Entering play Tuesday, the Knicks are 4.5 games out of 10th place, which is the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

They have 21 games left to make up the deficit, and they have the fifth-most difficult remaining schedule in the Eastern Conference.

Recent evidence suggests the Knicks have no chance of making the play-in tournament, having lost five straight games and nine of their last 10.

So it’s logical for fans like @PlayoffboundNYK to wonder about young players getting more minutes.

When you talk about playing the young guys, it’s worth pointing out that six players in New York’s rotation on Sunday were 23 or younger. Two were 27 (Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel).

So the Knicks are giving their young players more minutes. Just look at Jericho Sims, who backed up Mitchell Robinson at center on Friday and Sunday.

Would the young Knicks be playing this much if everyone was healthy?



I don’t know the answer to that, but I’d assume that they wouldn’t. If Derrick Rose were healthy, I think he’d be playing ahead of Cam Reddish.

Will Thibodeau and the Knicks ever pivot to a place where they bench veterans like Alec Burks and Evan Fournier in favor of young players like Reddish and Miles McBride?

If they lose a few more games, I’m sure it will be under consideration. But it would probably be the result of a joint decision between management and the coaching staff.

And they have to consider how that shift impacts the locker room.

Burks and Fournier are under contract beyond this season as well as Randle. So, as an organization, you risk alienating veterans who will likely be with your group next year. That factor isn’t often cited in conversations about "tanking," but it’s something the Knicks would have to consider in their decision-making.

Also, with regards to McBride, it’s worth noting that Thibodeau pushed to draft him and is a huge fan of his game. So the idea that McBride hasn’t been given a ton of minutes suggests that Thibodeau doesn’t feel the rookie is ready to handle that workload.

Sure, you can argue McBride would benefit from the experience of playing in games and playing through mistakes. But we’ve also seen young players lose confidence or build bad habits in these situations. So it’s at least worth considering the idea that Thibodeau and the Knicks are operating with McBride’s long-term interests in mind.