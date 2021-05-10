Begley: Derrick Rose acquisition is why Knicks are in playoff position today | SportsNite

Knicks guard Derrick Rose has been a constant force in the Knicks' lineup and is showing why he's been a great pickup since being acquired via trade.

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley explains the Knicks are in the playoff position they're in because of Rose's influence both on and off the court.

Begley also discusses the Knicks' resiliency in their win over the Los Angeles Clippers after losing two straight games.