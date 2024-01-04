A new year begins, the Mets wait for new players, so here are some new names they can add | The Mets Pod

Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo start the new year with a new episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, as they wait for the Mets to add some new players for 2024.

Connor and Joe completely move on from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Lucas Giolito in order to focus on alternate pitching targets like Sean Manaea, Michael Lorenzen, and Hyun Jin Ryu.

The guys also talk DH ideas such as Jorge Soler, Justin Turner, and J.D. Martinez, while also throwing around names of relief pitchers still available on the free agent market.

Later, the show dumps out the Mailbag to answer questions about New Year’s resolutions for the Mets, and also potential contract numbers for Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

