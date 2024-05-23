[BBC]

Now the dust has settled on an impressive yet ultimately trophyless season, we asked you how you are feeling and what is next for Arsenal.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Gary: Arsenal's season overall was an excellent one, but to take them to the next level I believe a new striker is needed. The likes of Alexander Isak from Newcastle would be the ideal fit. Selling on a few fringe players and upgrading them with better quality would also be beneficial.

David: A very good season and, although we lost the title, only two points separated us from perhaps the greatest team in the world. If we can get a striker (Viktor Gyokeres is my pick) and back-up in some other areas (central defence and defensive midfield), coupled with using this season as inspiration, it would take a very special season to stop us.

Jonathon: I have mixed emotions, but ultimately I'm so proud of the progress the club has made. I'd like to see us bring in a striker but I think the team as it is can continue to evolve under Mikel Arteta, and I'm already feeling very positive about next season.

Shaun: Another rollercoaster of a season saw us come up short again. As I have stated from day one, Arteta does not possess a single proactive bone in his body and his infatuation with shoehorning Kai Havertz into the team has cost us the league. Look at the matches we lost and in all bar one he started Havertz as an eight, which clearly he isn't.

Ray: Onwards and upwards. At the start of the season, pundits and rival fans stated we wouldn't be able to match what we did last season. Now we have, the narrative switched to 'bottling' it against a City team arguably greatest in the Premier League era. Only us and Liverpool gave them a run for their money, and for us, it's the beginning not the end.

Andrew: It’s a process. This team is getting stronger under Arteta every season and is currently being hindered by one of the greatest teams of Premier League history. Increase the squad depth, sign a striker and a full-back and go again next season.